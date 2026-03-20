Making My Space Feel Like Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am an incredibly indecisive person, especially when it comes to decorations and trinkets. It is honestly a miracle that anything in my room is decorated. Seeing as I will have an apartment at home next year, I wanted to go over some of my favorite decorations I’ve ever had in my spaces.

My Mitten

I wrote an entire article about my beloved mitten, which lives on my car keys and wallet keychain. My keychain houses a wallet, my car keys, my dorm room and RA keys, my yarn-woven mittens, a little mini mouse, and a recently made gold lucky charm keychain that my residents made for me during our most recent floor event. It makes me smile seeing them strung together as I carry them everywhere, the perfect companions for all my adventures.

My photo collage

Every year that I have been at St.Bonaventure, I have made a photo collage wall around the walls by my bed. This collage consists of a variety of printed out photos of my friends and family pieced together. Not to brag, but each year the blob of photos placed together takes up more and more wall space.

It is the perfect space to be able to look through my wonderfully full life with a plethora of wonderful people I have in my life. These are all people who helped shape me, regardless of the amount of time they spent or continue to spend in my life.

This year, my collage has expanded and extends from the foot of my bed to the head of my bed with spaces in between each mini collage. In addition to this, there are a few “joke” pictures and my Her Campus pink paper plates from last year by my desk. These photos provide the perfect motivation for me to finish my work.

Lego flowers

I am a complete sucker for the entire botanical collection of LEGO. What makes it even better is that both the wildflower set and pink roses were built with my boyfriend. The wildflowers sit in a bright pink vase I got from my Aunt’s used furniture store. The pink roses are in a vase I made and decorated at a CAB event at the beginning of the semester, filled with random doodles. There are even more fake LEGO plants in my room at home that will be following me wherever I go.

My jewelry holders

I have a wide variety of small dishes that hold a variety of little trinkets and jewelry overnight. My jewelry is housed in an Italian wooden heart that my grandmother got me when she visited Italy. There is another blue glazed-over seashell that houses assorted paperclips and desk trinkets on my desk. I love them dearly, and although they are not an integral decoration, they truthfully help tie everything else in my room together to feel like my home.

I will never claim to be an expert decorator, but I do enjoy filling my space with what fills my cup. I want to make my future home or spaces feel homey, but I also love it when the decorations of a space match the energy of the person living in it.