Make Your Bed!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Honestly, this can make or break how my day will go. Sometimes I come home after a long day with great news, or I come home after a bad experience. Either way, when I walk into my room the last thing I want to see are the remains from however my bed was when I woke up 16 hours ago. I don’t want to have a heavy mind, see my pillows and sheets everywhere, and think “UGH!”

When I first wake up, I like to turn all the lights on first. If not all of them because, well, that’s a lot, I try to go for my 1) lamp on my nightstand, 2) my multicolored lights around my window, and 3) my overhead lights. That alone makes me feel more awake and ready to start my day.

I don’t like waiting to make my bed. If I have to go to the bathroom really quickly, I guess I can do that, but it’s such a good beginning to just make my bed as soon as I get out of it. That, along with the lights, tells my brain and body that it’s time to actually start my day. Also, it’s much less tempting to go back into a made bed than one that’s unmade and inviting.

After making my bed, I can continue my morning routine with skincare, changing, etc. and getting ready for the day. When I leave for my classes, I can take one last look at my room before I go and see a neat little setup that gives me peace of mind. It’s having that first accomplishment of the day that sets the tone for everything else.

So, coming home? Even after a rough day I can open my door and come back to my 6 pillows neatly decorating the head of my bed. It brings me back to that peace of mind I felt in the morning and helps me to remember that not everything is so bad after all. And if I had a great day? I come home and see the first accomplishment that started it all.

If you’re anything like me, you also wouldn’t want your wonderful day to end by being reminded about how messy your room is. Honestly, making my bed is already half the deal. If that is in order, everything else doesn’t bother me as much, maybe because I can still feel like it’s somewhat tidied, or that it takes up half the space anyway. Whatever the case, let this be the reason that tomorrow you wake up and MAKE YOUR BED!