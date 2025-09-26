Major Issue

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout my senior year of high school, I knew exactly where I was going to college, what my major was going to be, and what my ultimate career path was. I was going to study biology and eventually work towards being a physician’s assistant. Looking back on my choice, I wish someone would’ve guided me more.

You don’t get very much support when it comes to choosing a major and what the next few decades of your life will look like. Making 17- and 18-year-olds choose their entire careers so early on is so incredibly stressful. I chose biology because I thought I liked science. After the first day of freshman year, I was in my academic advisor’s office asking to switch my major.

I’m a month into college, and after switching all of my classes to general education classes and being an undeclared major, I’m honestly still just as confused. I’ve tried career exploration websites, career and professional readiness meetings, and even asked my professors to help pick a major for me. The overall answer was that you just have to ride the wave.

As someone who has a plan down to every single hour in a day, this was the worst news I could’ve received. How in the world was I going to not have a plan for an entire semester? What do I do if I have no interest in other majors besides science?

Although it feels like my college life is a dumpster fire right now, I’ve been trying to force myself to become comfortable with the unknown. I may give it a semester or two and absolutely love what I’m studying. Or I still may not have a concrete plan. From all the feedback I’ve received, I’ve determined that you don’t have to have it all figured out your freshman year.

It can feel like you’re the black sheep in a situation like this. Your roommate has her dream career lined up for her and she’s passionate about what she’s studying. It seems like everyone else is just as happy and content with their choices. But honestly? They may feel the same exact way as you. College is a huge transition period in your life and it’s okay to feel completely lost.

At the end of the day, sometimes being lost is more comforting than being stuck in a class you’re not passionate about. A major issue may end up being the best issue that’s ever happened to you.