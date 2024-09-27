The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For those who are not aware, this month is Hispanic Heritage Month! From September 15 to October 15 the United States recognizes and celebrates the history, culture, and achievements of Hispanic Americans. During this month we can celebrate in various different ways whether it is becoming more educated, supporting small businesses, learning the language, or even trying traditional Hispanic foods.

In the Hispanic culture food is a huge contribution. In this culture food is more than just fuel for our bodies. Food becomes more of a form of expression, tradition, and helps connect people together. These foods can vary from each region and each dish shows a lot about Hispanic history and culture today.

Tacos

Tacos are a versatile dish that you can customize to your likings and are affordable to make especially for those who are balling on a budget. This dish originated in Mexico and has become a popular staple to Hispanic countries and many other countries around the world.

Here’s a brief list of ingredients that will help you make this dish and of course you can costumbre any of this to your personal liking.

one pound of ground beef

eight medium tortilla shells (flour or corn)

toppings: shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced white onion, shredded taco blend cheese, diced jalapeños, sour cream, and fresh cilantro.

seasonings: five cloves of garlic, one taco seasoning packet, one tsp salt, and one tsp black pepper

Ceviche

Ceviche is a seafood based dish that originated from Peru. Since it was born in Peru it is very authentic and genuine to their culture. This dish usually contains fish such as grouper, bass, rockfish, or shrimp. This dish can be eaten by itself, served over a tostada (baked corn tortilla), or with chips. Ceviche is a fresh and simple delicacy that can elevate any meal or is perfect as is.

one pound of cooked, peeled medium shrimp

1/3 cup lime juice and 1/3 cup lemon juice

two medium roma tomatoes, one red onion, one diced jalapeño, one diced cucumber, one diced avocado, fresh cilantro.

seasonings: salt and pepper to taste

Enchiladas

Enchiladas are a traditional dish that originated in Mexico. The Aztecs were the first to develop this dish which later spread all over. This dish is typically filled with cheese, pork and/or chicken, and spicy pepper based sauces and then rolled up in the tortillas and then baked in the oven.

Many may have seen or tried enchiladas at your local authentic Mexican restaurant (shoutout Don Tequila!). For many this is a go-to dish and for those you haven’t tried it I highly recommend. This dish is simple yet filled with an abundance of flavors.

one pound of boneless skinless chicken breast

eight large flour tortillas

4oz can of diced green chilies, 15oz can of black beans,

10oz can of red enchilada sauce

toppings: three cups of Mexican-blend shredded cheese, one white onion, one diced avocado, fresh cilantro, sour cream, crumbled cotija cheese

Arroz con Dulce (aka rice pudding)

Arroz con Dulce is a traditional dessert that originated in Puerto Rico and has become popular in other Latin American countries as well. Usually most people serve this dish around Christmas time but can also be enjoyed on other holidays or family gatherings. This dish is a cozy dish that can be served cold or heated up and is perfect if you’re looking for a sweet treat.

This dessert requires little ingredients and these ingredients are affordable and easy to make even if you’re not the best at cooking.

one cup medium grain white rice

seasonings: two cinnamon sticks, one tsp ground cloves, 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg, 1/2 tsp salt, 3/4 cup brown sugar, and ground cinnamon for garnish.

1/2 cup of raisins

three cans (13.5oz) coconut milk

I would highly encourage you to try some of these recipes to add to your own cooking or simply just to recognize and celebrate Hispanic culture! Food is more than just ingredients thrown together. Food expresses our love for each other, our history, culture, and tradition. Yes, it is a basic necessity, but it is also a huge part of who we are. No matter where you are from, what you look like, who you love, or what you believe in!