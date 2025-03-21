Luckily I have purse

It was not until roughly six months ago that I became a purse girl. I used to absolutely hate carrying a purse around and instead would only carry my keys, which had a mini wallet (you already know it was Vera Bradley) attached, and my phone. For many years, that worked for me, and I got by. I slowly progressed to carrying a tote bag so that I had something to carry my water bottle in. Then, in my sophomore year of college, when I actually started going out, I bought a real purse but only used it on the weekends. It was soon after that I bought my first purse to use every day.
As a new purse girly, I want to share my essentials.
Firstly, the purse I use every day is a tan Baggu mini nylon shoulder bag. On the outside of my bag, I have a hand sanitizer case in the shape of cherries, and I have a bag charm made at a JWIC bonding event. Now onto the inside…
- Wallet and coin purse
My cute little wallet is one of my many souvenirs from my time in Italy. This is perfect for me because I do not carry a lot of cash, and it perfectly fits all my cards and some cash. There is no pouch for coins in my wallet, so I also carry around a little coin purse that I recently got from a little boutique in New Hampshire.
- Keys
I moved on from my Thread Wallets key holder, and in Paris this summer, I bought a Louis Vuitton key holder. On my wallet, I have an AirTag, a keychain with my initials, and a “pocket hug” tag from my mom.
- Beauty products
Obviously, I keep some Aquaphor in my bag along with my Tower28 lip gloss. I keep my mini Glossier perfume and also a mini deodorant in my bag. Lastly, I keep hand lotion with me always and currently, I have this clementine and clove one that smells amazing.
- Health products
This is where it gets a little weird just because I keep really random health products in my purse. The first one is eczema/ psoriasis cream; I get bad breakouts on my elbows at random times, so I always carry this with me. Next, I carry hand wipes with me because if I go into a store, I want to wipe off the handle of the cart, or if my coffee spills a little bit, I have something to wipe my hands off with. I also keep Dramamine in my purse, not only do I get terrible motion sickness, but my boyfriend does as well, so this is definitely a necessity.
- Trinkets
I love love love my trinkets, and they make my life more fun. Currently, in my purse, I have a Calico Critter; her name is Robin (after my mom), and she just stays hanging out in my purse. I also typically have a fidget toy in my bag. Currently, it’s a mini pop in the shape of a watermelon.
I love my bag and everything in it as well. I can not wait to see what my bag collection grows to.