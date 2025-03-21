Luckily I have purse

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It was not until roughly six months ago that I became a purse girl. I used to absolutely hate carrying a purse around and instead would only carry my keys, which had a mini wallet (you already know it was Vera Bradley) attached, and my phone. For many years, that worked for me, and I got by. I slowly progressed to carrying a tote bag so that I had something to carry my water bottle in. Then, in my sophomore year of college, when I actually started going out, I bought a real purse but only used it on the weekends. It was soon after that I bought my first purse to use every day.

As a new purse girly, I want to share my essentials.

Firstly, the purse I use every day is a tan Baggu mini nylon shoulder bag. On the outside of my bag, I have a hand sanitizer case in the shape of cherries, and I have a bag charm made at a JWIC bonding event. Now onto the inside…

Wallet and coin purse

My cute little wallet is one of my many souvenirs from my time in Italy. This is perfect for me because I do not carry a lot of cash, and it perfectly fits all my cards and some cash. There is no pouch for coins in my wallet, so I also carry around a little coin purse that I recently got from a little boutique in New Hampshire.

Keys

I moved on from my Thread Wallets key holder, and in Paris this summer, I bought a Louis Vuitton key holder. On my wallet, I have an AirTag, a keychain with my initials, and a “pocket hug” tag from my mom.

Beauty products

Obviously, I keep some Aquaphor in my bag along with my Tower28 lip gloss. I keep my mini Glossier perfume and also a mini deodorant in my bag. Lastly, I keep hand lotion with me always and currently, I have this clementine and clove one that smells amazing.

Health products

This is where it gets a little weird just because I keep really random health products in my purse. The first one is eczema/ psoriasis cream; I get bad breakouts on my elbows at random times, so I always carry this with me. Next, I carry hand wipes with me because if I go into a store, I want to wipe off the handle of the cart, or if my coffee spills a little bit, I have something to wipe my hands off with. I also keep Dramamine in my purse, not only do I get terrible motion sickness, but my boyfriend does as well, so this is definitely a necessity.

Trinkets

I love love love my trinkets, and they make my life more fun. Currently, in my purse, I have a Calico Critter; her name is Robin (after my mom), and she just stays hanging out in my purse. I also typically have a fidget toy in my bag. Currently, it’s a mini pop in the shape of a watermelon.

I love my bag and everything in it as well. I can not wait to see what my bag collection grows to.