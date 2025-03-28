The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kylie was the first person I talked to during my first time in the Butler basement. It was a game dance practice so it was mostly people who had been on the team before. We were the only two people who did not really know anyone else, so we stretched together and talked during our water breaks. That game dance practice was the moment that started our friendship.

While our friendship started in the Butler basement, it has gone beyond the dance team. We’ve lost at Bingo multiple times, had popcorn Tuesdays, checked to make sure each other’s self-tan looks okay, drank too much green tea, and have gone to the gym together. We’ve ordered hats to be twins even though those hats have yet to come in because they are in popular demand. We tried tricks for production last semester that we could not do fast enough so we changed it. Last semester we decided to start a fitness club, and we have become even closer while leading that. It’s a fun way to destress and workout together each week. I would not want to lead a Saturday 10 a.m. workout class with anyone else. She is the Judge 2 to my Judge 1.

We’ve danced our way through college, literally and figuratively. We’ve celebrated birthdays, survived the gym when it is packed, dealt with all the tours watching us in the gym, watched Wallace, D and Stringer Bell die, looked like eggs with our slick backs, tried and failed at a Tik Tok trend in the Burton bathroom, and worn our headphones wrong. We have done so much together but still not enough. We still need to try the batman and the jump rope workout. And through it all, Kylie has been my Judge 2, and my partner in crime.

I am sad that we will not be in the same place after graduation, but I know she will be doing amazing things. I know that distance won’t weaken our bond. We will always find a way to dance it up, even if it’s across state lines. We’ll still share our inside jokes, even if it’s through texts and Facetime. And we’ll continue to support each other, no matter where life takes us.

Kylie, you’re one of my best friends. My life would not be the same without you and I glad that the universe brought you into my life. I’m so grateful for every moment we’ve shared. You’ll always be my Judge 2. Love always, Judge 1.