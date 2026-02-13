Love Starts With You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, I figured it was time for a love-related article. My plan was to talk about all the different activities you could do with your partner or your galentines, but then I realized what was most important, showing love towards yourself.

Also, who wants to read another article about the same five activities to do on Valentine’s Day?

Before you go shopping for your partner or besties, it’s vital that you know how to spoil yourself first.

1. Self-Compassion

It’s as easy as being kind to yourself. When you make mistakes, look at them as opportunities to grow. You can also replace harsh self-criticism with a positive outlook on the issue at hand.

Forgiving yourself is the best way to create a healthy mindset. Letting go of the things you dwelled on in the past and not comparing yourself to others is key.

2. Self-Care

You should also prioritize your physical well-being. This can include going to the gym, eating healthy and nourishing foods, and getting enough sleep at night. Making time for yourself is the easiest start to self-love, even if it is something as simple as listening to music or reading a book, all of which will assist you in having a joyous attitude when it’s just you.

Creating boundaries is another very easy example. Allowing yourself to say no to things that drain you and saying yes to trying new things will always help you in the end.

3. Self-Reflection

This starts with being mindful. It is crucial to pay attention to your inner thoughts and feelings without judging them or thinking they’re wrong.

Lastly, living life to the fullest. Living with intentions and choices that align with your values and goals in life is how to create your own ideal world. Showing gratitude for the little things in life helps create a sense of fulfillment in a person’s life.

In the end, even if it is something as simple as putting on a face mask at night or having a spa night at home, anything to show yourself love helps. So if you’re alone this Valentine’s Day, don’t fret, there are hundreds of things you can do to have a nice night with just yourself.

So ditch the box of chocolates and the giant teddy bear, self-love always comes first. Like RuPaul said, “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?”