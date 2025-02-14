Love It or Hate It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Sunday, February 2nd, Beyonce won her very first Album of the Year award at the 67th Grammy Award Ceremony.

Of course, everyone, including myself, has something to say about it. Every social media platform was buzzing with the news, some ecstatic and others incredibly disappointed.

As a die-hard Charli XCX fan, I was incredibly disappointed that she didn’t take the coveted award. I really thought she had it in the bag after essentially reviving club culture and pop/dance music itself. She changed fashion, advertising, partying and created a massive social media and lifestyle movement that lasted over four months.

Despite my feelings about Charli’s loss, I have come to understand why Beyonce took home her 35th Grammy. The answer is simpler than you’d think.

The Recording Academy is done with boring, vanilla music.

Gone are the days of tired, painfully consistent albums and songs. Making music that’s new? Fresh? Exciting? Outside the box? Pushing boundaries? Causing a scene? Give it a year and you just might be taking home a prestigious award.

Wondering how I came to this conclusion? Let’s take a look at some of the winners.

Sabrina Carpenter took it home for “Espresso”. Charli XCX won with “Von dutch”. Doechii became the third woman to take home a Grammy for Best Rap Album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal”. “Not Like Us” winning was a huge moment. Back at her house, Chappell Roan has a California King and a Grammy for Best New Artist.

What do these albums have in common? They’re NEW.

Until now, there has never been a sound like that of Sabrina Carpenter. “Short n’ Sweet” has never been done before-there has never been a more sexually explicit yet socially acceptable and strangely feminist album before. Charli XCX literally PARTYGIRL’d her way to EDM-princess-ship. There will never be another “Brat”, and she literally changed the trajectory of the summer and club culture. Those are just two of some of the winners, but each of them did something brand new, something unexpected.

Beyonce did just that, too!

Not only was a Beyonce country album completely out of left field, but it felt authentic. It was something that no one was expecting from her, but she did it anyway, and did it well. Her album made it obvious that Beyonce was in it for more than the money or the recognition or fame- she was in it for the art.

So, yeah, maybe your favorite didn’t take home an award, but consider this- was their music too familiar? Your answer lies in the answer to that question.