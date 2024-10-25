Love Is Blind Wedding Predictions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reality television will forever and always be one of my guilty pleasures.

Nothing sucks me in more than listening to outrageous drama that makes every episode so unpredictable and addictive. Whether it’s love triangles, cheating scandals or simply just fluffed editing, I just can’t get enough!

Give me a bag of chips and fill my Stanley cup up with some ice water and I will have a whole season completed within a few days. Its kinda unhealthy, but honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

The addiction stemmed from my best friends and their love of reality television. This acted as a method for us to bond and spend quality time together. Having the drama to share creates endless conversations and fuels our obsession by sharing hot takes and predicting which couples will actually get married.

It started with The Bachelorette (which to be honest, I am not a personal fan) but quickly turned to Love Is Blind when the new season was released. I was hooked in no time, finishing the latest season and immediately jumping back to season 1 to catch up on everything I had missed.

With season seven being recently released, as most of you can assume, I have spent most of the week glued to the screen, diving deep into the drama and avoiding all adult responsibilities!

This season has been pretty intense, starting with six couples initially and only three weddings to watch at the end. I have been on my toes this whole time.

I purposely avoided watching the wedding episode that was released yesterday so I could gather my thoughts and write this article without any spoilers influencing my take. Here are my wedding predictions …

Ashley & Tyler

This couple was definitely one of my top few at the beginning. Their personalities and values in life I felt aligned very well, allowing a deep connection. As this connection grew, there began to be inconsistencies in Tyler’s words. This was addressed on the show, but since this season has aired, recent news has been brought to social media that he was not telling the truth. Unfortunately, I don’t know who to believe. I predict that they both say yes, although they will not be together for the reunion due to the lies.

Garrett & Taylor

I am rooting for them wholeheartedly. From the moment they both had science tattoos, they were shipped in my head. I hope they live happily ever after in San Diego and create some really smart babies. I predict that both of them will say yes.

Ramses & Marissa

This couple had me questioning. I feel she is 100% here for him, but he is facing some internal concerns and doubts towards their relationship. I feel that Ramses was acting like a man-child when told to wear a condom, and acted too off during her period. I think Marissa should run but is too infatuated with what is said to be “wokeness”. I predict that Marissa says yes and Ramses says no, leaving me to fear what her mother will do in retaliation.

Now that this is completed, I will be finishing the wedding epidsode!