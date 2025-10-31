A World Full Of Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over my last few years on social media, I have heard the quote “love actually is all around”, which is something I have fully acknowledged. However, it has taken me to today to apply it to my own life.

Right now, I have entered into a new chapter of my life. A chapter that involves self-reflection and growth. I am currently single and want to remain single. In this newfound time, I want to focus on becoming the best version of myself. Throughout my last relationship, I saw many faults in myself. Ones that I need to heal in order to let another person that close to me again. Because of this, instead of jumping back into dating, I am going to focus my energy on healing myself.

One part of this is finding different sources of love in my life, outside of romantic love. In this new chapter, I have found a new musician who I think speaks to this: Olivia Dean. Dean explains through her music that there are so many sources of love around us. These are all outside the realm of romantic love. She says that there is so much love in your friends, family, and through daily interactions with people. That, although you are not currently a part of romantic love, there is still so, so much love around us.

Because of this, I have started to act on it. I have made it my mission to find love on a daily basis now. Whether it involves spending time with my friends or going places by myself. For example, this morning I wanted to go get a coffee. Instead of telling myself that I did not need it, I said to myself, “I appreciate and love myself, so I will treat myself to my favorite coffee this morning.”

Through this experience, I am taking a step forward in amplifying the self-love I have. Spending time with people who make me feel good has also helped. Surrounding yourself with people who make you feel good is crucial. For example, last weekend my roommates and I went to Starbucks together and worked on homework for a few hours. And although the primary focus of this was to finish schoolwork, this interaction made me feel so loved by this group of girls.

Although this is just the beginning of a long journey, I am excited for a new chapter of growth and self-reflection. Olivia Dean has helped inspire this chapter for me. Finding a musician who focuses on all the good things in life, instead of thinking that romantic love is the main source of happiness, is quite refreshing and is helping me shift into this new mindset.