I’ve never been the skinniest person or the funniest person or even the smartest person. I used to be so obsessed with how I looked and how I spoke, specifically to other people. I was obsessed with my self image and how others preserved me. Yet, I couldn’t have cared less about how I spoke to myself.

That has changed recently. I’m more aware of the words I speak to myself. I’m kinder, easier and more gentle with myself. I’ve learned to appreciate the things I used to criticize.

Like most people, I hated my voice, but now I couldn’t be more thankful that I even have the opportunity to have a voice. I can use my voice to talk to new people and to my loved ones, and I use my voice to sing along to my favorite songs. I use my voice to express myself and to laugh.

My body. I’ve grown up struggling with my body image and, honestly, I still have moments of struggle. Weirdly enough, the reason I started to appreciate my body more was when I found out I have a similar body type to the mythical Greek goddess Aphrodite, goddess of love and beauty. She is the symbol of beauty, yet she doesn’t have the features that represent today’s sense of beauty. Since then, I have learned to be thankful for my body. How my body fuels me so I can do the things I love. My body allows me to swim, hug people, go for walks and so much more.

I’ve learned to appreciate my mind. I’ve never been the smartest, no matter how hard I tried, there was always someone smarter. But I appreciate my brian now and the knowledge I have. Learning that in order to be smart I don’t have to be the smartest person in the room, I just need to be confident in myself. My brain is so powerful, and I can read so many books and I can retain knowledge in a way that works for me.

It seems pretty obvious to state that everybody is unique. But it’s true!! No two people are the same and that’s beautiful! Social media has been the leading factor for setting the standards of beauty and it’s the most frustrating thing. Every body is a perfect body. Social media is fake and men who think they can determine a woman’s beauty are douchebags.

My life got better once I stopped being so self critical. I feel like I can do things more freely and with more passion now that I’m not so worried about how I look or how others view me.

It’s not an easy journey to self love, but it’s a journey worthwhile.