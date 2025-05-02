Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Earlier this school year I did something I never thought I would do. I switched my major. This was a big thing for me because I came to college dead set on studying cybersecurity and working in that field for the rest of my life. I even wrote my whole college essay on how maple soft-serve and rocket ships helped me find my love for cybersecurity.

During my first year and a half I wasn’t doing too well in my classes for my major. I failed a few of them and eventually had to retake them. On the second time around, I didn’t do well either. I was very unhappy and was constantly stressed out about my classes because I just couldn’t figure out how to do what the professors asked me to do no matter the help I got. My friends helped me realize this and I thought that maybe it was a good idea to switch my major.

When I first decided I wanted to switch I had no idea what major I wanted to switch to. I did some reflecting and researching and decided that I wanted to switch to a major in the Jandoli School of Communications. I knew that I enjoyed writing and the media and wanted something to do with that. I did more research and decided to change my major to media studies.

Before my major was officially switched, I was advised to take courses that are required for media studies. After being in those classes for a few days I immediately knew they were a good fit for me. After a while I officially got my major switched. I felt relieved that I wasn’t struggling anymore and felt a lot more confident in my classes.

When I was younger, I used to hate writing. I would sit and stare at my paper and not know what to do. However, taking writing courses and being in Her Campus helped me learn how to love writing. Sometimes I still get bad writer’s block and don’t know what to write.

I’m so glad that I decided to switch as I’m doing a lot better both academically and mentally. Cybersecurity used to be my passion but that has clearly changed. I now have a passion for the media and writing. If you’re thinking about switching your major, you should definitely look more into it as it may help you significantly.

