Long-Distance Sucks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love my boyfriend. We have grown and experienced things together. However, now that we’re both in college, it’s tough getting to see each other. Here’s my experience and how my boyfriend and I deal with this obstacle.

My boyfriend and I began dating in my junior year of high school; he was a sophomore. We’ve been together for over two and a half years now. I couldn’t be happier. He is my best friend. He always ensures I’m happy. We’ve always been close to each other; we live a few minutes apart, and we went to the same high school. Last year, I started college while he was in his senior year of high school. He was far away back home, but when I came home for breaks, I could always see him. But it’s different this year…

Now he’s in college too, and he plays football. He has almost no free time until the evening, and I barely get to speak to him during the day. Not only that, but when I go home for breaks, there is no guarantee I will see him because his breaks are different than mine. It’s been hard trying to see him. I’ve gone to as many of his games as I could; I love to cheer him on and proudly hold up the sign I made for him. I will always support him; it makes me so happy to cheer him on.

When he is available, he talks to me. We communicate as much as possible throughout the day. We are never ignoring or not responding to each other for any reason. We make sure to have time at the end of the day to talk about how our day went and talk deeply to each other. We love to play games on our phones together to stay connected and make each other smile. I look forward to the end of each day just to get these moments with him.

Being long-distance is hard. Especially because it was quite the opposite when we first started dating. But going through long-distance has made our love grow even more. We deepened our trust further and always counted the days until the next time we met. We are both extremely grateful when we get to see each other. We make the most of our time always.

I am confident we will get through this pretty easily, but it really does suck not being able to see each other daily. We know it is only a short time in our lives that we have to endure. I know that we both get through things because we have each other. If I didn’t have him, especially now at college, I’d end up a failure. I would have such low confidence in myself and my abilities that I would struggle to get through anything.

My boyfriend has changed me for the better. He makes me feel beautiful, smart, and seen. So, even though this point in our lives is tough, it is just an obstacle we can get through. Love is the greatest force of all.