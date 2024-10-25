The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What started last year as walking miles at the gym every day, eating quiet (gluten-free) dinners together, and cracking each other up in our Bona 101 class, is now a beautiful friendship and living situation.

My roommate Elizabeth, who I often refer to as “Lizbeth”, is one of my favorite humans alive.

Nothing makes me more excited than getting to go back to my dorm at the end of the day and seeing her, almost as if I am a hard-working blue-collar man that just can’t wait to get home to his wife.

All one can wish for these days is someone who always “matches their freak”, and for me, that is certainly her.

We bond over even the most niche interests, never having to worry about if someone will get the reference we are making, and even wasting all of our school allotted printer usage to smother our walls in silly photos of Hugh Jackman.

One of my favorite things about our bond is the conversations we cumulate. Whether it be while we are working at our own desks, watching a movie we know we have seen a dozen times, or even laying in the pitch-black attempting to sleep, we have the most fruitful discussion. I always crave someone who can go beyond the surface level, and the depth of our communication is so personally special to me. We talk about EVERYTHING. Things we love, things we hate, even societal paradigms that we simply cannot stand.

We often play the “hypothetical question game”, making up and imagining the craziest of scenarios, dreaming like we are just little girls again.

Nothing is more satisfying than putting in a gluten free pizza together, and then eating it right off the pan like we have not eaten in weeks.

I am never fearful to be myself, and neither is she. We take turns being what we call “the yapper” and “the listener” and enjoy every minute of it.

I love going to her rugby games and cheering like a proud dad that just had too many beers in parking lot beforehand, even though I am completely sober. I have never been one to scream like that… but the pride I feel watching her definitely has changed that.

Our texts are cursed, but how beautiful it is to have someone in which we can text anything that pops into our heads.

Most importantly, we have fun. So much fun. Dance parties before bed, random singing together, trying to perfect our handstands, and other adventures.

Our rooming together could not be more perfect, and I am so incredibly grateful for our friendship. She is an incredible human being, who I have the privilege of watching work through everything she does while still being so amazing.

All in all, I love Lizbeth. I got the best of the best.