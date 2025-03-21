The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have lifelong lucky girl syndrome.

Many moons ago (December 2022), two girls sat in a car, eating noodles, and filmed a TikTok. In the video, creator Sammy K. and her friend unpack their daily luck and how keeping the steadfast belief that “everything works out” for them turns the thought into reality. And thus, lucky girl syndrome was born.

This has always been a concept that I resonate with — no matter what happens to me, the universe is on my side. Everything will work out.

It is admittedly an extremely privileged and naïve take, but it is also extremely comforting.

I have been repeating the affirmation– “I am so lucky. Everything works out for me.” — for years.

I even don a horseshoe necklace as a reminder.

I want to be clear: Lucky girl syndrome is not karma. It’s a mindset. I do not believe that good things happen to good people and bad things happen to bad people.

Rather, I think feel I can shape my life by willing the universe—aka manifestation.

In my head, I am uniquely attuned to the universe.

ESP, but not.

I can feel when something is about to happen. For example, my therapist forgot our appointment after I was anxious about it happening my entire drive over. Or perhaps from another perspective, my anxious pseudo prayers willed this occurrence…

There are certain things that my friends claim “would only happen to me,” as one loves to say. They think I have bad luck.

Bad luck here means weird inconveniences, like any of the examples in Jagged Little Pill’s “Ironic.” Nothing serious or life-altering.

For example, me and cars. The only time my friend Chloe’s car breaks down is when I’m in it. Once, I called her on a whim, and her car started stalling immediately. This was a different car too.

Or my personal favorite example: my extremely rare diva cup debacle. Like what are the odds? (Extremely low according to my gyno…)

To me, bad luck means that the universe pays extra attention to me because I am aware of it. I can take a few abnormal experiences. They make for good stories.

Sometimes, things don’t work out in the short term, but with lucky girl syndrome, these setbacks are not indicative of failure or necessarily a bad omen because everything will work out, even if you can’t see it or if it takes years. “Everything always works out.”

Lucky girl syndrome helps to reframe issues too. Small things feel small. Big things feel smaller. Even if things aren’t okay right now, they will be eventually.

Bad grade on a test? It’ll be fine. Now, I know to study more next time.

Friendship breakup? She was put in my life for a reason, and the same is true for her departure. It’s a lesson learned.

Didn’t get that internship? Maybe I’ll get a better one!

With this mindset, I can easily recognize and am grateful for my wins (no matter how small), and my losses are merely a part of the journey.

I think my life would be very different without lucky girl syndrome. In a tumultuous adolescence, believing that the universe has my back stabilizes me.

I’m so lucky!