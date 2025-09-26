Living on My Own

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am living in a single dorm this year, and I love it. It has given me so much that a double did not offer. Last year, I was in a standard double room with a roommate, and as much as I loved the room, I am so much happier in a single room. I have my own space, and I don’t have to share it with anyone. The only downside is that I am on the fourth floor, and the stairs are brutal.

When I first walked into my dorm on move-in day, I was shocked at the size. It’s a big room for a single, with a sink and a closet. When I was decorating it, being able to customize it exactly to what I wanted was so much fun. I spent weeks during my summer break selecting the prints that I wanted for my walls, and I love the outcome. I have four prints of different places that I want to visit, including London, New York City, Amsterdam, and Italy. I chose them because I love New York City, and I would love to travel to Europe, specifically Italy. I love Italy, and the prints bring so much color to my room.

I also have prints of Greece above my bed. It is a set of three prints that I put together before my freshman year started, and I love them. Greece is one of my dream places to go on a vacation, and I love the pop of blue that the prints add. Along with the Greece prints, I have a set of three pictures above my desk that I took over the summer. It includes a bouquet of flowers, a lake sunset, and a picture of boathouses. I love all of the prints that I have in my room, and they all add so much color to my room.

The one negative thing about my room is the stairs. I am on one of the top floors of my building, and walking up the stairs several times a day is exhausting. My room also overheats easily, since it is so high up, so I always my fan on.

Overall, having a single this year has been something that I am so thankful for, and I love it. I love my room, and despite the stairs, I am so happy that I have a single dorm this year.