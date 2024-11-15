The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I got asked who my dream late night TV show guest would be and I also went to see the new “Saturday Night” movie. Both of those have me thinking about what my dream episode of “Saturday Night Live” would look like. So, I decided to break down what my dream episode would look like!

Hosts/Guests:

This is everyone who would be involved in the skits and would be hosting to move the show along. Selfishly, I am one of the hosts. But right beside me I would have: Adam Sandler, Ayo Edebiri, Brittany Broski, and Renee Rapp. These are all incredibly funny people who are witty, and I believe would vibe with each other. You may think that Adam Sandler would throw the vibe off but trust me he will be the glue that holds us together. There would also be some of the SNL regulars such as Marcello Hernandez, Sarah Sherman, and Colin Jost.

Musical Guests:

Since this is my perfect show I would have multiple musical guests. They would each only get to perform only one song and since I am the host and creator of this fictional episode, I also get to pick the songs.

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks – “Silver Springs”

Gracie Abrams- “Blowing Smoke”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “Wait for It”

Noah Kahan, Hozier, and Mt. Joy- Singing a mashup of “Maine”, “From Eden”, and “Dirty Love”

This would honestly be the best and more chaotic group of performers, but I also know that the audience would be engaged the entire time. At the end of the show, for one final song, all of us hosts and the musical guests would probably come together and sing “Vienna” by Billy Joel to close out the best show in SNL history.

Skit Topics:

A remake of the hill scene from Little Women but with a comedic twist.

A skit about fun trinkets and childhood toys (Sonny Angels, Polly Pockets, and ZuZu pets).

Colin Jost would have his typical news show skit

An alpine ski lodge skit

A skit about Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” outros but specifically different outros for the Christmas version, “A Nonsense Christmas.”

A mock “tell all” skit but for “Dancing with the Stars”.

Lastly, a skit showing the beauty of female friendships and what it’s like for girls to get ready to go out together.

That my friends is my perfect SNL episode! Is there a chance that it might be the worst show in history? Yes. But would I have fun doing it? Yes. Do not worry, everyone who reads this is invited to the live recording!