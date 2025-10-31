Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Jens Leslie from Unsplash
Little Pixels in the Big Picture

AnnMarie Truesdell Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
In order to achieve your life goals, you must fall in love with the process of getting to them. If you don’t, you will feel like you are never making any progress and won’t want to try anymore.

It’s all about celebrating the small wins.

These little wins are what get you to the greater goal; they are like the different bends and turns in the road you have to take on a trip, without them, you will never make it to your final destination.

But what little goals can you celebrate? And how do you celebrate them?

The second question is easier to answer than the first. You can do just about anything to celebrate. You can get a sweet treat for yourself, pat yourself on the back, tell a friend, call your mom (this is my personal favorite), there are so many options. A small celebration makes you want to keep going.   

Now you just need to figure out what little wins you’re going to make big.

Here are five little wins I’ve had recently to get you thinking about what yours may be:

1. Reading Every night

I have not been reading as much as I used to. I just don’t have the time in my schedule anymore. So, reading a few chapters, sometimes just a few pages, a night has been something I do to reset my brain.

2. Getting up earlier

I am not a morning person at all; I love being up at night, it’s when I’m most productive. However, I’ve been getting up earlier recently, so I have more time for myself doing things I enjoy. I’ll wake up, get ready, and then watch an episode of my current show. It’s just a little bit of time I take for myself.

3. Finishing an Assignment

I truly care about my grades, but there are some assignments I’m just happy I got them done. After each one I finish, I reward myself with a few minutes of phone time before locking in again—unless I fall into a doomscroll.

4. Less Screen Time

I know this may seem like a big picture goal, and it definitely is, but I know it’s because I’ve been focusing more on classes. Now that focus is what I am more worried about. If my screen time is cut because I’m focusing more, then that is definitely a small step towards the bigger ideas I have in mind.  

5. Every action I take

There is no saying what a small achievement is to someone; it can literally be anything. I try my best to make everything I do into something worth being proud of; it’s what keeps me going, high fiving myself for something as little as putting on jeans rather than sweatpants.

Go find your small moments and celebrate them. Find every reason to be proud of yourself and what you accomplish each day.

