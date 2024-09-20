The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I could definitely be considered a “daddy’s girl”.

To this day, we still have a really special bond. I confide in him often, find myself spending many late nights on the couch talking about all kinds of things with him, and still even listen for him to get home from work just like I did as a kid.

I think one of my favorite things about my dad is how in every moment we have spent together, he has both directly and indirectly taught me so much about life.

Here are just a few of the many lessons I hold close to my heart; Jared-isms if you will.

there’s always time for a laugh

No matter what is going on, my dad is notorious for his typical dad-jokes, funny voices, character impressions, and even goofy faces that draw a laugh from everyone in my family.

Even at times I was struggling with something, my dad would have me laughing regardless. Life is more fun and enjoyable when you can create humor out of it.

Sometimes just thinking about my dad’s silly impersonations or other funny tendencies makes me laugh.

He showed me to just let the laughs in. Laughter really is the best medicine, especially when your dad is prescribing it.

Worry about you

Comparison is the thief of joy. I know.

But when you are an angsty pre-teen, overbooked highschooler, or even a college-age adult, it can be hard to remember that.

I get stuck in this comparison game, worried about where other people are at, how they are doing, what they are doing, and so on.

But in these moments, I remember my dad saying, as he always does, “Don’t worry about them. Worry about you.”

“It doesn’t matter what anyone else is doing.”.

And he is right. It doesn’t matter. I am living my life for me! So don’t let anyone else’s progress harm yours and remember that it really doesn’t matter. There are eight billion people in the world, but only one you, so worry about you!

Being unique is more fun

My dad is unashamedly himself. He rocks all his band tees, plays his favorite video game (and has the lore memorized to perfection), lets his hair grow to his shoulders or longer, lifts weights in between mowing sections of the lawn, blasts his music to max volume in his truck, and much more.

He also aided my mom in granting me my name, Audney Lennyx, which I would argue is pretty unique.

Watching my dad love whatever he loves has been a constant reminder that being unique is wayyyyyy more fun.

He helped me a lot when I would complain about people not saying my name right or felt embarrassed to like something.

All in all, he really has inspired me to be my own unique person, ultimately enabling me to enjoy my life so much more.

hARD WORK PAYS OFF

My dad is an exceptionally hard worker.

All of my life, he has worked the night shift, which in earlier years was followed by a day shift entirely made up of taking care of my siblings and me.

On top of working the night shift, he often gets stuck working extra hours, and has even worked for 36 hours straight.

His hard work is so admirable, and also is half the reason (alongside my mom of course) our house stays afloat and stable.

I’ve watched his hard work turn into finally getting his dream truck, the ability to retire earlier than most, and even a very taken care of lawn, among many other things.

I have often heard him tell me, “Just work hard” and seeing him do just that since I was very little is incredible motivation to do just that.

Stop and see the world

Like many dads, my father consistently urges my siblings and I to look out the windows on car rides, put our phones down and take in a sight, and to see as much of the world as possible.

His tremendous appreciation for nature and all it beholds has been so influential on me, as I am one of the biggest outdoorsy people ever.

Whenever I travel anywhere, I take so many photos, excited to show him the world that I know he wishes to see just as badly.

Even if it is just a pretty field on a long drive packed full of dozens of similar fields, take it all in.

I think of how many gorgeous sights I would have missed in my life if it wasn’t for him.

Stop and see the world!

Just hang in there. Keep working hard. Love you. – One of my favorite texts from my dad

I could name many more of these simply delivered, yet extremely important lessons that I have received from my dad.

Here’s to life, and here is to life according to a father’s wisdom.

Love you, dad.