Over the last 100 days, America has seen some radical, scary changes. Trump has spent his first 100 days in office driving his approval rating lower than any other president during their first 100 days in 80 years. That’s wildly impressive, and honestly, unsurprising. In a recent interview, Terry Morgan, a journalist from ABC, expressed some concerns to the president. Morgan asked Trump what he would say to the American voters who believe that they “didn’t sign up for” what Donald Trump is doing in office. Trump responded saying “Well, they did sign up for it actually. And this is what I campaigned on”. In a way, I think Trump is right. The signs were right in front of the American people and voters actively chose to ignore them. Things are looking very frightening and hard to understand. So, let’s talk a little bit about Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

One of the most talked about catastrophes over the last 100 days are the migrants being unconstitutionally sent away to El Salvadoran prisons. The concept of due process was first introduced in the Magna Carta in 1354 and was later introduced to the Constitution in 1812. Due process is the right to legal proceedings and guarantees the right for one to defend themselves. The migrants sent to the prisons in El Salvador were stripped of that right, many being snatched off the street, out in the open in broad daylight. Famously, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia. Garcia was taken to an El Salvadoran prison after being accused of a gang member. His loved ones didn’t know where he was for days. A Supreme Court hearing ruled that Garcia be brought back to America. Trumps administration at first claimed that he was sent away due to an administrative error, they are now insisting that they were right to send him to a foreign prison. Trump, in his recent interview this Terry Morgan, that he could, in fact, have Garcia sent home. Trumps acknowledgment of his ability to obey a court order and send Kilmar Armando Alberto Garcia home is a stunning example of Trumps blatant disregard of the law.

Now, let’s talk tariffs. A tariff is a tax put on imported goods. They are imposed by one country onto another. President Trump made it clear in his campaign that he was going to put tariffs in place for international goods, and he did just that. He told voters that these tariffs were going to drive the prices of everyday goods down. In reality, it has done exactly the opposite. For example, in early April, Trump imposed a 25% tariff on imported vehicles. Companies shipping cars to the US from Canada and Mexico promptly shut down. If other companies follow this trend, which is likely, car prices will rise and the impact on the economy could be detrimental. Many tariffs have been directed at China, who in return, retaliated with more tariffs. Trump’s response? More tariffs. This trade war has caused fear and uncertainty in the American people. Companies cannot shift where they manufacture so quickly, so Americans will be forced to pay higher prices.

D.E.I, or diversity, equity, and inclusion, has also taken a hit from Donald Trump. The Trump administration has threatened to withdraw federal funding from schools who do not take action to remove DEI programs and policies from their districts. The administration argues that providing support to specific groups of students, i.e., those in marginalized groups, is illegal segregation. Some states are suing, including some schools in Buffalo claiming that they rely on federal funding and wanted to continue to uphold the nation’s civil rights. Schools are refusing to comply with Trumps demands, many continuing on with the DEI programs.

I could write about everything Trump else Trump has done while in office over the last 100 days, but instead, here is a short list of other, rather egregious things that Donald Trump has said or done in his first 100 days in office. These are all taken from New York Times articles.

Planned to reduce the number of Peace Corps staff who support oversea volunteers

Arrested almost 800 immigrants living in Florida

Requested that the Supreme Court revive a ban on transgender troops in the military

Began to disassemble an independent agency focused on the economic development in poor countries

Insisted that undocumented immigrants should not be granted trials

Terminated hundreds of active research rewards

Pardoned felons involved in the events of the January 6th attack on the Capital

Told agencies to prepare for mass firings

I’d like to say that I have advice to get through the next 4 years, but I do not. All I can ask of you is that you stay informed, up to date, and prepared. Talk to people and let your voice be heard.