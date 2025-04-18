The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a person who is VERY big on communication.

This roots from me never having a nonchalant moment in my life and never being able to shut my mouth.

All I do is talk, talk, talk all day long. I just can’t help it.

When I am excited about something, you will hear the passion in my voice.

When I am upset about something, I will break it right down for you.

I try not to be afraid of discussing things with the people in my life because I know that it’s the only way I’ll ever be able to feel some sort of sanity.

I’m the type of person that if something is bubbling up inside of me, you can see it on my face.

I try to hide my emotions, but I just can’t.

So, the best way to relay how I’m feeling: communication.

In my mind, communication is key and honesty is the best policy.

I think about it like this:

If you are not honest with others, how can you expect others to be honest with you?

And if nobody talks about their problems, – big or small – there would be silence in the world.

Let that sit with you for a second.

Why do people feel they have a reason to lie?

It’s probably because they can’t admit truthfully to themselves how they are really feeling/doing.

So, they create a persona that they crave for themselves and hope that it comes across the right way.

Now, why don’t people communicate?

This one is a little bit different just because it’s not as morally wrong as lying.

If you say nothing, you aren’t lying OR telling the truth.

People seem to not communicate because they don’t want to lie to others.

They just say nothing. Therefore, they don’t have to admit that they are hurting or lie and just say they’re fine.

I don’t understand why communicating has become such a “no-no.”

Maybe it’s because social media exists so the world doesn’t have to see how you live-react to things.

People should be able to communicate with each other and actually express how they are.

I’ve learned that letting my emotions bubble up inside of me has never done me any good.

When I wouldn’t express how I was doing, it just kept me up at night and make me think about it more.

It turns out that so many people have shared experiences.

This isn’t meant to diminish anyone’s feelings or experiences, but sometimes, it’s good to know that someone else has been through what you have, and you aren’t alone in how you feel.

Sometimes, you have to just say “Let’s talk about it,” and actually just talk about it.

You may discover that someone else was going through the same thing and you had no idea.