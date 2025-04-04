Let’s Shift the Narrative: Women in Politics

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The voice of a woman carries immense power, strength, and wisdom. Yet, throughout history, women have often found themselves silenced. Our voice has passed down countless stories, recipes, and advice. It is a profound irony that while young America fought for the right to be heard, chanting “no taxation without representation”, women remain underrepresented.

The suffrage movement during the early 20th century, women boldly fought for the right to vote. We are so lucky to be born in today’s world, because although there is still so much to do, a lot has been done as well. However, the political landscape continues to be dominated by men. In many parts of the world, women are still vastly underrepresented in elected offices, and their strong voices are often reduced to soft whispers.

Women, especially women of color, face significant barriers to entry in political field due to financial constraints, cultural expectations and discriminatory practices. Even when women do find their way into politics, they often encounter sexism, stereotyping, and attempts to shame their leadership. Women make up nearly half of the global population, and yet their political voices are often sidelined.

During the primaries, I served as a voting officer in my town. This experience was very unique and because it allowed me to directly learn about the elections and voting systems. It taught me how vital it is for everyone, especially young women, to have access to information, be part of these processes, and, most importantly, vote.

This year, as a freshwoman, I served as class secretary, which was my first step toward understanding the value of involvement in my own community and leadership. This experience sparked my desire to be more involved in politics. I believe that being involved in politics, even at a small, collegiate level, is more than just about leadership roles; it’s about learning how to be an advocate for change. I want to continue my journey as a sophomore, possibly running for another leadership position, because I understand that true representation begins with active involvement.

Historically, women’s voices have been silenced or marginalized in political arenas. By being involved at the collegiate level, we not only fight against that historical injustice, but we also break down barriers for future generations of women. It’s about showing the world that we are capable leaders, and advocates for ourselves and others.

When women take charge, we not only change the narrative for ourselves but also for everyone else.