Let Me Introduce Myself. . . Through Film

One thing you’ll learn about me the more you get to know me is that film is one of my favorite things in the entire world. When I find a movie that speaks to my soul, I will absolutely let it consume me and take over every bit of my personality. Then, I will begin to hyper-fixate on the characters, the plot, the dialogue and the world, and, in return, force everyone I know to watch it with me and talk about how much I love the film until I drive them and myself insane. You can ask anyone in my family who has been a victim of this. They’d love to get a break from me (I’m kidding they love me). But, if I had to narrow a list down to the top 5 films that have shaped me as a person, this would be it as of right now.

5. Napolean Dynamite (2004)

Coming in at number 5, is Jared Hess’s iconic “Napolean Dynamite”. This movie follows the life of odd outcast Napolean Dynamite (Jon Heder) and his unconventional daily life as a high schooler living in the middle of nowhere in the early 2000s. You’ll learn about his friendships and family relations, especially his relationship with his brother Kip and his Uncle Rico.

I cannot even begin to describe how much of an impact this movie has had on me throughout my life. Despite its unique, awkward style, it has been the entire basis of my humor. I can quote this movie forward and backward, and I will never get over its stupid jokes and awkward deliveries. In my eyes, it’s a true 2000s classic that will forever be the root of the jokes I make and my occasional, social awkwardness.

4. Dead Poets Society (1989)

The day I watched Peter Weir’s “Dead Poets Society” was a day I will never forget. The 1989 Peter Weir adaptation of the book “Dead Poets Society” by Nancy H. Kleinbaum follows the story of a friend group of seven boys who go to a prestigious all-boys boarding school and their unconventional English teacher that fuels their mischievous and youthful behavior.

There’s a specific line in this movie that the English teacher Mr. Keating (Robin Williams) says that has stuck with me, and that quote is, “We don’t read and write poetry because it’s cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race, and the human race is filled with passion.” As someone who felt dumb their entire life because they were “English smart” and not “math smart” in school, this line tore through me. I felt so attached to every single character in this film and finished it in tears. It changed my entire perspective on life, and while healing me so much, it completely broke my heart in two.

3. Anne of Green Gables (1985)

I don’t think there’s any adaptation of L.M. Montgomery’s “Anne of Green Gables” that I don’t love, but one that I’ve watched recently that I adore is Ken Sullivan’s adaptation in 1985. “Anne of Green Gables” is the story of a young, orphan girl named Anne who accidentally gets adopted by an old brother and sister who own a farm in Canada. After much convincing, they decide to keep Anne, and she has many adventures in her new home with the new people she meets.

I first read an adaptation of this book when I was very young and fell in love with the story again when I watched the T.V. show adaptation “Anne with an E” on Netflix. The T.V. show completely rocked my world, and the obsession got so intense that my parents had to remind me it wasn’t real, and I would have dreams about being in Avonlea and meeting the characters. Anne is a main character that I can relate to, and my obsession ramped back up this past year when I watched the movie version of “Anne of Green Gables” and fell back in love with everything again.

2. The Sound of Music (1965)

Another film that has stuck with me throughout my life is Robert Wise’s “The Sound of Music”. This film follows the life of a young, energetic nun who is told to leave the convent to become the governess of a widowed naval captain and father of seven children, and she brings light and life back into their lives during the Second World War.

If I could pick any movie character to grow up and become exactly like, it would be Maria Von Trapp. This movie radiates nothing but joy and comfort, and not only did it teach me how to sing, but it’s been one that’s stuck with me for such a long time. I long to have Maria’s positivity, joyfulness, confidence, wittiness and spunk, especially when it comes to dealing with the Captain and his cold, detached behavior.

1. Little Women (2019)

Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” was another book I read at a very young age and immediately fell in love with. Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the beautiful story brings it a new sense of life that makes it one of the most incredible films to watch. The story recounts the adventures of four sisters with different interests, personalities and lives and watches them grow from childhood to adulthood while they wait for their father to return from the Civil War.

I have said it once and I’ll say it again, if there is someone out there writing and directing my life, it would be Greta Gerwig. The way that she writes every single one of the sisters makes me feel so whole and understood in a way I can’t even begin to describe. The first time I watched this version of “Little Women” was back in 2019. I will admit I didn’t enjoy it as much as I do now. It took me a while to get it, but once I did, it blew my mind. Jo March is a character that is me in a nutshell, and her monologues make me feel understood and so seen. Rewatching it recently this year was such a healing moment for me and made me feel so many feelings.