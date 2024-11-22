The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

As late November rolls around, I get a familiar longing in my heart, a longing for snow. I’m not quite all the way to singing Christmas music or decorating my dorm, but a general affinity for winter springs fourth from me the second I wear my first fall sweater.

At night, I close my eyes at night and pretend that there’s a raging blizzard. I play faux snow and fireplace sounds and fall asleep to this augmented reality. In the morning I will wake up to a blissful white sun over peaks of powder. In reality, I wake up to a rainy 60 degree day.

I know a lot of people who hate the snow. It makes commutes harder, forces us to pull out our clunky puffer jackets, and walk into class red-faced and wet. But I argue that the snow bring a lot more good than harm. For one, I can’t wait to start wearing my winter-themed clothes; I have quite the assortment of penguins, snow, and winter motifs. I can also wear my turtle necks and layer without experiencing blistering hot-flashes when I step into any building.

Most importantly, I cannot wait to ski. There’s nothing like the pairing of the adrenaline rush of flying down the slopes and the tranquility of drinking hot chocolate in the lodge. Many fond memories of my childhood come from the winter season and specifically skiing at Whiteface Mountain in the Adirondacks. I’ve also grown a new appreciation for cross-country skiing, which I used to loathe as a kid. I attribute this to my newfound appreciation for the beauty of snow, and desire to just be out in it and experience it.

Whether you hate snow or not, its hard to deny that there is something magical about its quality. Some people have never experienced snow, and never will. I remember in 4th grade, we had a student from Texas who had never seen a real snow storm. The teacher opened the rescue window and let her feel it for the first time. While I can’t remember the first time I saw snow, I can imagine I didn’t appreciate like I would have now. I hope that we will continue to see snow for a long time despite the sadly rising global temperatures.

Snow reminds me of the holidays, family, cozy reading by the fireplace, friends, outdoor activity, and so much more. I have a hard time thinking of a con for the stunning crystallizations which bring all these core values of mine to fruition. So I say, let it snow. If it were up to me, I would hope for a white Halloween, but maybe that’s a little early.