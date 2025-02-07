Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Scrabble tiles spelling "feminist"
Scrabble tiles spelling "feminist"
Photo by Jen Theodore on Unsplash
Culture

Lessons from Roxane Gay’s Bad Feminist

Abigail Taber
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Reading can be so impactful. Books can change minds, they can shift perspectives and give people the clarity to understand what is happening in the larger world around them.

Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay was one of these impactful books for me. I first read Bad Feminist for a Feminist Philosophy class in my first semester of college. It was the first book that I was assigned in college that I didn’t have to drag myself through.

Bad Feminist is a collection of essays written by Gay about her experience as a Black, LGBTQ woman. In these essays, she comments on all types of issues, from rap lyrics to violence against women. Her waxing prose grips the reader’s attention and makes them feel as if you are getting to know her on such a deeply personal level that many of her pieces don’t feel like an essay, they feel like a letter.

In her essays, “Bad Feminist: Take One” and “Bad Feminist: Take Two”, Gay talks about why she considers herself to be a bad feminist. She explains all the ways that mainstream feminism seems to have holes where many women slip through the cracks.

Gay dives into the issue of race and how white feminists can ignore women of color’s experiences to try to push an agenda that leaves so many POC’s out. “Such willful ignorance”, says Gay, “Such willful disinterest in incorporating the issues and concerns of Black women into the mainstream feminist project, makes me disinclined to own the feminist label until it embraces people like me” (Gay 2014).

Gay seems to be implying here that we need to come to a better understanding of the idea of intersectionality and include it in modern, mainstream feminism before anyone can claim that feminism is about equality for all women.

Intersectionality is a term coined by Kimberlé Crenshaw in the 1980s that describes the intersection of gender and other factors of one’s identity that may influence how they are treated by society. For example, while both Black men and Black women may face oppression based on their race, the Black woman would also face oppression based on her gender.

Reading Bad Feminist made me upset at myself for never thinking that feminism didn’t include all women. This was the first time that I stopped to think about who the bigger label of “feminist” may be leaving behind.

Despite this lack of representation in the past, I believe that we all must agree with Gay when she says, “I cannot and will not deny the importance and absolute necessity of feminism. Like most people, I’m full of contradictions, but I also don’t want to be treated like shit for being a woman” (Gay 2014).

Just like Gay, I am a bad feminist. I realize that not all my behavior lines up with this preconceived notion of what a feminist is.

“I am a bad feminist. I would rather be a bad feminist than no feminist at all.”

Roxane Gay, “Bad Feminist: Take Two” (2014)

“I care what people think. Pink is my favorite color… I very much like men. They’re interesting to me…” (Gay 2014) and on and on, Roxane Gay lists all of these traits that people have assigned to be very non-feminist.

But that’s the point she’s making: there is no one “feminist”.

And to fight for equality, we, as a community, need to acknowledge where we have let women of color down and figure out how to incorporate their needs and lives into the movement.

“The more I write, the more I put myself out into the world as a bad feminist but, I hope, a good woman — I am being open about who I am and who I was and where I have faltered and who I would like to become” (Gay 2014).

Abigail Taber is a second-year writer for the St. Bonaventure chapter of Her Campus. She enjoys writing about culture, entertainment, and the happenings in her college life. Abigail is excited to shadow the editing team this year and to be a part of such a cool organization that centers around the work and interests of women. Beyond Her Campus, Abigail is the poetry editor for the literary magazine on campus, The Laurel, a member of College Democrats, and SBU for Equality. Abigail has had her creative writing published in both her high school's and university's literary magazines. She is currently a sophomore at St. Bonaventure University, double majoring in English as well as Literary Publishing and Editing. In her free time, Abigail, or Abbey to her friends, enjoys reading, listening to music, and looking at art for her next tattoo. She is a music trivia master and a known enjoyer of any, and all, romance books. She hopes to pursue a career in publishing books in a big city. Growing up in a small suburb of Buffalo, New York, Abbey hopes to embody the city-of-good-neighbors attitude.