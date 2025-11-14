Lessons From My Teenage Years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I turn 20 years old this month, and in honor of no longer being a teenager, I have been reflecting on the lessons that I have learned. In the last 7 years, I have learned, achieved, and grown a lot. Looking back to when I turned 13, I was so excited to be a teenager and for the world of possibilities that were ahead of me.

If I could look into the future when I was 13, I would not believe my life right now and how it has changed. I thought that I would be living out my college years in a sorority at a huge college in the South. If 13-year-old me saw that I am at a small Franciscan university in Western New York with no Greek life, she would laugh. Despite this, I love how my life is right now, and I wouldn’t change it. Given this, here are some of the biggest lessons that I have learned as a teenager, in no particular order.

Don’t be afraid to try new things Friends come and go Nothing is forever Put yourself first Stop trying to grow up so quickly Push yourself because no one will push you Don’t care about what other people think about you Quality over quantity Collect everything Romanticize your life Slow down and breathe Notice the small things Go outside Save your money. You don’t need to buy Starbucks. Touch grass Grades don’t define you, but they do matter Don’t take anything for granted Don’t expect everyone to treat you the way that you treat them Do what makes you happy Everything will be okay.

I have learned a lot in my teenage years. I cannot believe that I am turning 20 so soon. When I think about it, it shocks me every time.

Turning 20 scares me because I will no longer be a teenager. However, it will open the door for so many new experiences and events. In my 20s, I will graduate from college, get a job, move out, live on my own, and accomplish and experience so much more.

Even though turning 20 is a big change, it will be the beginning of a new chapter in my life, and I am excited to see what it brings. Happy November!