Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Cake with lit candles
Cake with lit candles
Photo by Ami Suhzu from Pexels
SBU | Culture

Lessons From My Teenage Years

Lindsay Whitaker Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I turn 20 years old this month, and in honor of no longer being a teenager, I have been reflecting on the lessons that I have learned. In the last 7 years, I have learned, achieved, and grown a lot. Looking back to when I turned 13, I was so excited to be a teenager and for the world of possibilities that were ahead of me.

If I could look into the future when I was 13, I would not believe my life right now and how it has changed. I thought that I would be living out my college years in a sorority at a huge college in the South. If 13-year-old me saw that I am at a small Franciscan university in Western New York with no Greek life, she would laugh. Despite this, I love how my life is right now, and I wouldn’t change it. Given this, here are some of the biggest lessons that I have learned as a teenager, in no particular order.

  1. Don’t be afraid to try new things
  2. Friends come and go
  3. Nothing is forever
  4. Put yourself first
  5. Stop trying to grow up so quickly
  6. Push yourself because no one will push you
  7. Don’t care about what other people think about you
  8. Quality over quantity
  9. Collect everything
  10. Romanticize your life
  11. Slow down and breathe
  12. Notice the small things
  13. Go outside
  14. Save your money. You don’t need to buy Starbucks.
  15. Touch grass
  16. Grades don’t define you, but they do matter
  17. Don’t take anything for granted
  18. Don’t expect everyone to treat you the way that you treat them
  19. Do what makes you happy
  20. Everything will be okay.

I have learned a lot in my teenage years. I cannot believe that I am turning 20 so soon. When I think about it, it shocks me every time.

Turning 20 scares me because I will no longer be a teenager. However, it will open the door for so many new experiences and events. In my 20s, I will graduate from college, get a job, move out, live on my own, and accomplish and experience so much more.

Even though turning 20 is a big change, it will be the beginning of a new chapter in my life, and I am excited to see what it brings. Happy November!

Lindsay Whitaker is from Rochester NY and is a member of the St. Bonaventure University Her Campus chapter. Lindsay is excited to write about self-care, fashion, and pop culture. She is also excited to write and meet all of the other girls in this chapter. Lindsay is currently a sophomore majoring in marketing, and she has joined other clubs such as the American Marketing Association, club tennis, and the dance team. In her free time, Lindsay enjoys watching shows, hanging out with friends, and playing tennis. She has also been working with kids for years, and she works as a camp counselor during the summer. She also loves to shop, and hang out with her family.