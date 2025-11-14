Lessons From My Teenage Years

I turn 20 years old this month, and in honor of no longer being a teenager, I have been reflecting on the lessons that I have learned. In the last 7 years, I have learned, achieved, and grown a lot. Looking back to when I turned 13, I was so excited to be a teenager and for the world of possibilities that were ahead of me.
If I could look into the future when I was 13, I would not believe my life right now and how it has changed. I thought that I would be living out my college years in a sorority at a huge college in the South. If 13-year-old me saw that I am at a small Franciscan university in Western New York with no Greek life, she would laugh. Despite this, I love how my life is right now, and I wouldn’t change it. Given this, here are some of the biggest lessons that I have learned as a teenager, in no particular order.
- Don’t be afraid to try new things
- Friends come and go
- Nothing is forever
- Put yourself first
- Stop trying to grow up so quickly
- Push yourself because no one will push you
- Don’t care about what other people think about you
- Quality over quantity
- Collect everything
- Romanticize your life
- Slow down and breathe
- Notice the small things
- Go outside
- Save your money. You don’t need to buy Starbucks.
- Touch grass
- Grades don’t define you, but they do matter
- Don’t take anything for granted
- Don’t expect everyone to treat you the way that you treat them
- Do what makes you happy
- Everything will be okay.
I have learned a lot in my teenage years. I cannot believe that I am turning 20 so soon. When I think about it, it shocks me every time.
Turning 20 scares me because I will no longer be a teenager. However, it will open the door for so many new experiences and events. In my 20s, I will graduate from college, get a job, move out, live on my own, and accomplish and experience so much more.
Even though turning 20 is a big change, it will be the beginning of a new chapter in my life, and I am excited to see what it brings. Happy November!