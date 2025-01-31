The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

The first semester of college was a truly unique experience for an endless number of reasons. It forced me to grow up and figure things out in a very short period of time. Although it wasn’t a very smooth ride, I am now going into my second semester with a stronger head on my shoulders due to these lessons that first semester taught me.

Quality over Quantity.

For me this applies to how I spend my time and who I spend it with. Trying to juggle every single club I had even the smallest interest in and socialize with every person I recognized started to backfire when I was spread too thin, focusing on putting my all into my core passions allows me to grow within those fields. Similarly, my small group of friends that have stuck together are so much richer together than any clique.

We are not promised tomorrow.

You never know the last time you will see someone again. Make every day like it’s your last and love your people loudly.

This too shall pass

When one semester began to feel like ten, my grandma would always remind me “this too shall pass’’. Sometimes things happen, but everything happens for a reason, and the hurt won’t last forever. Eventually it’ll be something you can look back on and be thankful for the strength that it gave you.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Sometimes we trust people we shouldn’t because we want them to be someone they’re not, but it’s important to accept them for who they are and let them go when they take their mask off.

Your education is an investment, so treat it as one.

You paid to be here, so go to your classes, consume the information you are given, and make the most out of the opportunities a university can offer. That is your money being returned to you in knowledge and a lifelong career.

It’s everyone’s first time living–give grace.

Even though it may not seem so, everyone is as nervous as you are. No one’s getting any special directions for life, so give the grace you hope for when you’re struggling.

Keep your life private.

What people don’t know, they can’t sabotage. Don’t let people ruin the path you’re taking by giving them the opportunity to get ahead of you.

You can’t prepare yourself for everything.

Sometimes, you’re going to come across some situations that you just can’t plan or prepare for, but rolling with it can be a blessing in disguise.

Not everyone is going to like you, and that’s OK.

You are not going to be everyone’s cup of tea! It doesn’t mean that you’re a bad cup of tea, some people just prefer green tea or coffee. It’s important to remember you are someone’s FAVORITE, and their opinion matters more than a stranger.

You are bound to make mistakes; what matters is what you do to make it right.

Especially when entering uncharted territory like early adulthood, you are not always going to make the smartest decisions. What matters in the end is that you recognize your mistakes and learn from them, not continue to repeat them.