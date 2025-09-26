Learning to Love Change

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have never been someone who is very fond of change. My whole life, I have practically done the same things with the same people in the same place.

Ever since I was little, I had my heart set on going away to college and living in a dorm. I knew this meant being far away from my family and my friends from home. It also meant not getting to sleep in my bed, in my room, and in my house, which I have lived in my entire life.

It also meant leaving my dog, which might be the worst part. I got a pillow of his face that I sleep with every night so I can pretend he came to school with me!

However, as much as I hate change, I knew that I needed one.

Before I visited St. Bonaventure University, I was not sure where I wanted to spend the next four years of my life. There were so many possibilities, and that was overwhelming. I knew I could either stay home and continue to live the same life as I have always had (the safer and less intimidating option) or go away and start a new one.

When I first set foot on this campus, I knew this was the place I would soon call home. I don’t know what it was about this school that was so captivating. Maybe it was its’ beauty or maybe it was the people, but I knew that I loved it.

As move-in day started to get closer, I started wondering if I had made the right decision. I imagined that maybe I would be homesick and constantly dream about the next opportunity I would have to drive back to Buffalo. Or, that I wouldn’t be able to make friends or be able to balance schoolwork, sports, and chores without my parents’ help.

I have now been here for a little over a month, and I can already tell that I made the right choice. I have met amazing people (that I will hopefully be friends with for the rest of my life) who have made my time here so much fun! The campus is so beautiful, especially now that the leaves are changing colors, and every time I step outside, I am so grateful that I get to live here.

Thank you SBU for helping me learn to love and embrace change.