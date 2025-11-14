Learning to Give Myself Time: My First Real Lesson in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am the type who has always thought that things wouldn’t take much time and that I can do everything all at once, such as when it comes to making friends or adjusting to new places and schedules. However, I am slowly learning that I need to be able to give myself time.

When I first came to college, I thought that within the first week or two, I would have made friends and not miss home. That was not the case, though. It took me almost a month to make friends, and I have gone home almost every single weekend because I miss home so much.

Since this is not what I wanted to happen, I think of myself as having failed my goal when this is not the case. I simply have given myself too much to accomplish and too little time to accomplish it. I compare myself to others more than I should, and it makes me feel bad about myself.

However, I have slowly come to realize that not making friends quickly and missing home so much is a normal thing. I have learned that my emotions about missing home are not from being a failure, but because I love my family so much and want to be around them since it was normal for all my life.

From talking to other students on campus, I have found that it is pretty normal to have a hard time connecting with people here and making friends because they’re all completely new people. I am glad that I did not make friends really quickly because then I probably wouldn’t have tried to make any other friends, and I could have missed out on all of the amazing people that I have met here.

I am slowly learning to give myself some time to reach my goals and time in between to try to reach the next, because having too much to do can be a lot for anybody. I am still also slowly starting to love the little life that I have made for myself here and love all the wonderful people that I have supporting me.

I have also become even more excited every day that I am here because there is always something new happening and something new to do. I am starting to figure out why I truly am here, past just getting my degree. I am here to have fun, meet new people, and enjoy what life has to offer. It is truly a blessing that we are here and that we get to enjoy life and everything in it.