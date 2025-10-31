Keeping Up With Trends: Both Music And Fashion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes I feel like our entire generation runs on trends. Every time I open TikTok, there’s a new outfit I “need,” a new song I “have” to add to my playlist, or some aesthetic that’s supposed to define my whole personality, but only for the next two weeks. It can be both exhausting and exciting.

All trends move fast but fashion especially. One month everyone’s obsessed with grunge, layered tees, and baggy cargos and then suddenly it’s all about clean-girl minimalism, slick buns, tiny gold hoops, and beige everything.

I used to stress about trying to keep up, like I had to buy every new piece I saw on Pinterest or Instagram. Lately though, I’ve realized fashion is more fun when you treat trends like inspiration instead of rules.

I love scrolling through outfit videos and seeing how creative people get. At the end of the day though I don’t need to waste my money on outfits or trendy sweatshirts that I will only wear for a month before it goes back out of style.

Music is the same way. It’s crazy how fast new songs blow up on TikTok. A random snippet from a bedroom producer can go viral overnight, and suddenly everyone’s lip-syncing to it.

I love discovering new artists this way because it can make music feel more personal, like your part of this collective moment online. But I also try not to let the algorithm decide my entire playlist because it can become repetitive and ruin some songs for me.

Honestly keeping up with trends isn’t just about clothes or songs but it’s about the culture we live in. It’s how we relate to each other. When a new album drops, or a new fashion aesthetic starts trending, it gives people something to talk about, something to connect over.

Sometimes it feels like there’s pressure to always be “on trend,” to constantly reinvent yourself to fit whatever’s popular that week. I’ve definitely felt insecure scrolling through social media, comparing my style or taste to people who seem to have it all figured out. But the truth is, nobody really does.

I have also felt that there is pressure to know every lyric to every song that has gone viral on TikTok or when an artist releases an album that becomes popular. I tend to feel behind when all my friends know the words to these trending songs, and I haven’t even heard the full song yet.

At the end of the day, keeping up with trends, fashion, and music isn’t about chasing what everyone else is doing, it’s about finding what inspires you. Trends can help you discover new parts of yourself, but they don’t define you.