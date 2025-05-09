Just Muckin’ Around!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about anyone else, but I am ready for summer. Screw the sophomore slump, I have been experiencing the junior jam, ‘junioritis’ if you will.

I honestly love St. Bonaventure University with my whole heart, but I am so tired of the same things over and over again. The same people and same places day after day has grown tiring.

While I know I’ll miss this place as soon as I am home, I can’t wait for summer. I don’t have anything crazy lined up (perfectly normal by the way), so I look forward to working my summer job and “muckin’ around” Dirty Albany with my friends.

“Muckin’ around” is a phrase I picked up from my favorite comedian, Steph Tolev. It’s something she says quite often on her podcast “The Steph Infection.” Tolev uses it so frequently that I am not exactly sure what she would say the meaning is, but it’s just so darn fun to say.

I’ve spread the Steph-ture, or Steph Tolev Scripture, to all of my friends and roommates who now use the phrase just as much as I do.

My most recent use of “muckin’ around” concerns summer plans.

I am so excited to just muck around Albany and wherever else with my friends and family. Some muckin’ might be relaxing in bed or lounging around my pool. Other muckin’ might entail a trip to my best friend’s house in Lake George. The muckin’ possibilities are endless!

If you’re stuck feeling like you’re not doing enough or reaching your full potential this summer, especially all you rising seniors, my advice would be to not take the summertime too seriously. It really is a time to catch your breath and literally muck around!

It’s a time for spontaneity and silliness! Don’t lose out on your last silly summer because you’re too wrapped up in corporate hustle culture. Yes, experience is important, but you have your entire life to be worked like a dog. Enjoy yourself and your youth while you can.

If you’re in search of some muckin’ around inspiration, here are some of my muckin’ plans this summer!

1. Dirty Albany Bar Crawl

My best friends from home and I are all newly 21, meaning we’re all newly able to have silly adult fun. We cannot wait to hit the bars and clubs every weekend and spend time with each other after many months apart.

2. Lake house shenanigans

Two of my best friends have lake houses. Visiting the lake means new people, new friends, and new silliness to get up to. This summer will be undoubtedly scorching, so having two viable escape plans is so clutch.

3. Fort Laudy!

I have been in desperate, DESPERATE need of a beach vacation. Instead of waiting on plans to make it out of the group chat, I texted the most reliable woman in my life, my mom, and proposed a girls’ trip. I’ve never been to Fort Lauderdale, so I’m excited to muck around Florida for the first time in a while!

4. Joey

Joey is my dog, but he is more than a dog to me. Joey is literally my son, and I love him more than most people in my life. I look forward to many walks and silly activities this summer, especially after losing my other furry friend on my birthday.

5. Summer job Silliness

I am most excited to return to my summer job catering formal events. It’s exciting, busy, and slightly stressful, but I have met some amazing people working there and can’t wait to see what happens this summer!