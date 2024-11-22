The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a communication major, with a focus in broadcast journalism, I learned very early on that I was one of very few females in the room. During orientation in the middle of July, the groups were split up into specific major categories and were put into big meetings. I walked into the room and was immediately met with a group of boys, who looked at me as I walked in.

They were all sitting together and I chose to walk to one of the back rows to listen to the presentation. In a way, I felt like I didn’t really belong there. As the minutes passed a few more girls walked in, who chose to sit away from me and also away from the other groups. I was taken aback by this, almost a little hurt that the girls I didn’t know, well now my classmates, were not interested in talking the same ways that guys are with each other.

The presentation went on, and the group of guys asked most of the questions and spoke up while I took more of a reserved seat back. Move-in day happened, the first few days of classes happened, and my daily routine with my schedule happened. This is where I started to learn more just how uneven my major and my classes are.

Almost every single one of my classes are male dominated. One of my favorite clubs has only one female representation in it. And it’s me. I’ve noticed these patterns quickly.

Almost everywhere you look, it is male-dominated with low to no female representation, especially when you start looking at sports and the sports media world. For me, it was hard to stay in those clubs that I did enjoy. In a way, I did feel lonely or like I didn’t belong. Speaking up is hard, although I have gotten better at advocating for myself and others in such a short amount of time. I am proud of myself.

There is so much more I want to do in my next four years here. Making more of a stride for female representation in the communication field, especially in the world of broadcast journalism and sports media. It can be so hard to put yourself out there, especially in something you’ve never tried before, somewhere you’re still trying to learn and get used to, and all still being so young and still trying to figure out the other aspects of your life.

My advice is to just keep trying and say yes to everything. You never know what type of opportunity you can make for yourself or the people that you’ll meet along the way that change your life for the better.