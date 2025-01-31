Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
It’s the second semester of college in the heat of winter. I am bundled up in my bed with four blankets and the heat on, trying to avoid any possible reason to go outside. Through my window, I can see the snow flurries and hear the high winds. I can feel the heat blasting and yet it’s still cold. It is the prime time…

…Of seasonal depression.

I have always been a warm-weather girl and unfortunately for me, living in a particularly cold state means that there are more months of frigid weather than anything else. Typically, in these numbing winter months, I tend to isolate and hibernate. There is nothing good that comes out of the cold for me (except for the fact that it’s an excuse to be lazy and drink hot chocolate all day) and that makes for a sad season of no motivation or inspiration. 

But this year I’m in college. My lifestyle is a bit different now. If I want to eat, I need to walk outside. In order to show up to my classes, I have to brave the weather. Even going to the car means a chilly walk across campus. 

Interacting with people means stepping out of the comforts of my warm, cozy room, putting myself out there, and braving the weather. This may seem silly, but it genuinely takes a real effort for me to do that during these months. I wish I could adapt, adjust, and be comfortable in this true New York weather but it’s scary to go out into the cold world by yourself. 

A goal I have for myself throughout this semester is to conquer that feeling of the seasonal blues not allowing me to be cheerful and enjoy it. Play in the snow with your friends like you did when you were young. Take that extra walk to get a warm coffee. Get all bundled up and go for a walk to get those ten thousand steps in. Admire the snowfall. Just because it’s winter it doesn’t mean you have to isolate. It’s not every day that you’ll be a freshman living on a college campus with all your friends and no big adult worries. So do it all. 

Do it scared. Do it cold. Do it alone. Do it tired. Just do it.

One thing I’ve realized this winter is that I can’t let seasonal depression stop me from doing things I love. The cold is not going to stop me (too much) and I’m just going to do it. 

