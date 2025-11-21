Just Beachy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I wish I could go back, over and over and over again, to Ocean City, Maryland. I can best describe it as my happy place. When I was a kid, it was the go-to family vacation almost every year. But as the years went on, fewer of my family members attended the vacations. I got older and started getting busier.

During this summer, I was busy with work and simply didn’t have the amount of free time I had in high school. Now that I’m in college, I have free time on breaks, but I am already away at school, not able to see my family members until breaks. And that is when I really long to be at Ocean City with my family.

It is the best feeling when I am finally able to go and spend time with my family at my favorite beach. It may not be a huge place with a glorious beach like Florida or California. But it has my heart, I see the beauty in the beach that no one else sees. It is a wonderful family beach.

Ocean City, Maryland, has miniature golf as far as you can see, all around the city. There are wonderful surf shops; Ron Jon is popular, but I love Chauncey’s surf shop the most. The beach is walkable from most of the hotels, several of which touch the sand. I love to visit Candyland, the candy store that is almost on every block.

I dislike going on planes, so it’s hard for me to travel. But I will always travel to Ocean City, it’s a few hours away, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I get a homey feeling every time I am there. It’s never too hot there or too boring with nothing to do. No matter the circumstances, everything always seems perfect to my standards. Knowing and valuing the time and memories I’ve had while at Ocean City, I would hate to miss out on any of it. I truly recommend this wonderful place for anyone.

Ocean City feels like my second home, and my family and I are planning on having a trip down there soon! I am overjoyed to know this is in the near future. I can’t wait to taste Thrasher’s fries and deep-fried Oreos on the sand-filled boardwalk. Most of all, I miss the incredible seafood! Maryland is known for their blue crab delicacy. I do love crab, along with almost all seafood. Salmon is my favorite, but almost nothing beats fresh Maryland crab.

Please do visit Ocean City, Maryland; it’s such a magical place!