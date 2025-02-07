The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For Black History Month, I want to pay homage to one of my favorite artists… J. Cole. I grew up listening to J. Cole throughout middle school and high school and I have always had such a love for him as an artist. He released a song in 2014 called “Love Yourz”. I found this song when I was a sophomore in high school and it has had a chokehold on me ever since. I resonated with it so much and I believe other people do as well.

In this song, J. Cole talks about how no matter what you have you should love your life and appreciate it. He starts off the song by just repeating the lyrics “No such thing as a life that’s better than yours”. As the song goes on he describes different situations in life that will make you wish that you had a different life or someone else’s life. He talks about wanting a different car or a different house and then he sings the lyrics “But you ain’t ever gon’ be happy ’til you love yours”. In Cole’s mind, you will never be happy until you appreciate what you have and stop comparing it to what others do. This song is one that was highly raved about when it came out and still is so incredibly popular to this day. It is simply just a happy song that makes you feel good about your life.

I resonated with this song so heavily especially throughout high school. During this time in my life, I struggled with wanting someone else’s life or everything that in my life I did not like. It took me a while to grow out of that mindset in my life but now I can finally agree with what he is saying in this song. In the last couple of years, I have been able to appreciate everything I have going on for me and the people in my life. I spent so much of my life wanting to be someone else that I did not realize everything I was grateful for in my own life.

I invite everyone to go and listen to this song because of how amazing it is. But also to take a step back and think of everything there is to be grateful for in our own lives. Sometimes I go through these cycles in my life where I focus on everything I want to do that I am not doing instead of thinking about everything I am a part of in my everyday life.