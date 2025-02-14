The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, I thought it would only be right to write an article on the most important thing in life: Love!

Life is all about love and even if you don’t have a significant other to spend this holiday with, it doesn’t mean that you can’t still celebrate the things you love. I’ll start.

My Friends

Naturally, my friends are who I will be spending Valentine’s Day with. I’m so blessed to have wonderful GALentines in college and in my hometown that make each day so fun. I love the spontaneous moments that turn into great memories, like our late-night trip to the grocery store last night to fulfill our cravings of chocolate covered strawberries.

My Bed

I am writing this at 12 p.m. and I still have not gotten out of my bed. It’s just so comfy. I think I could stay in my bed all day and be completely content.

Hoodies and Sweatpants

The award for best clothes ever invented goes to hoodies and sweatpants. Bonus points when it’s a matching set. They are truly the most comfortable pieces of clothing ever and not a day goes by where you don’t see me wearing an outfit consisting of a big sweatshirt and soft sweatpants.

Music

Almost any hour of the day, you can find me listening to music. Country, folk, rap, pop, house, you name it. Music has a way of resonating with my soul, and I can’t get enough. Some of the artists I am loving currently include Chris Stapleton, Ty Myers, Taylor Swift, Bob Dylan, and Chappell Roan.

Starbucks

Yes, I am that person who gets Starbucks almost every day. If it’s on my college campus how could I not? An iced chai latte gets me through my day and tastes oh so good.

The Beach

My favorite place in the world is the beach with the sun blaring down on me. I am a summer girl through and through and the beach is the best place to ever be created. I’m counting down the days until I’m back at my happy place. (T-2 weeks)

Mechanical Pencils

Hear me out, I know this may sound weird, but my handwriting is so much better with a mechanical pencil. As someone who loves to write and take class notes by hand, a mechanical pencil is my favorite thing to write with.

My Family

Of course, I have to include my family because they’re all my favorite people. I will choose family time over anything else, especially when it’s with my siblings. I am so blessed to have the most amazing parents, stepmom, grandparents, siblings, cousins and everyone else who fills my family with joy and happiness.