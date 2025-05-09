The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sophomore year was full of new experiences, new challenges, new people, and new commitments.

I officially began my position with Mt. Irenaeus as a communications intern and became the social media intern for the Franciscan Center for Social Concern. I got more involved in Her Campus as an editing shadow and realized how capable I am as a writer and as an editor.

This experience being an editing shadow led me to run to be one of the editing shadows for next school year. I was so lucky to be nominated, along with Alexis G. and Abbey.

I’m thrilled at the idea of having a larger role for Her Campus and for the executive board we will have. I’m looking forward to being a friendly face on campus and being a mentor.

I was also offered the position of Peer Coach for next semester. I wanted this position since welcome days during my freshman year when I met my own peer coach, graduating senior and co-president, Claire Fisher. She taught me how cool leadership is and how important making friends is. Without her, I would not have been so open to joining JWIC, Her Campus, Mountain Community Leaders, College Dems, and so many other groups on campus.

I’m thrilled how much I’ve grown in this last year and I’m incredibly excited to meet new students next semester.

My time here has only just begun. I finally changed my major and I’m learning what makes me spark. I feel proud of how much I’ve grown and paved a path for myself. I am becoming more confident in my abilities every day and I know this will only carry on throughout my time here.

I will greatly miss our seniors, and they are forever my seniors. I will miss the feeling of sitting on the couches in Pink, watching the girls dance around the tv. I will miss being the younger sister figure as I become a big sister to new people. I still have Claire in my phone as “big sister peer coach Claire Fisher” and I think it’ll always stay that way. I always will need a big sister, especially as I grow into this role.

I am looking forward to this summer of rest and travel, but more than anything, I am thrilled at the prospect of a new semester.

I wish all the seniors the best of luck and every person good luck with exams!

See you after summer!

xoxo,

Lex