My guilty pleasure is Rom-coms. They are by far my favorite movie genre– a crazy and funny plot line with a wholesome ending is chef’s kiss. I used to think romantic comedies were pretty cliche and a bit cheesy, but I’ve grown to love them over the years. So, in honor of Valentine’s Day coming soon, I wanted to list my top 10 recommendations to add to your watch list this year (or this Valentine’s Day).

10. No Strings Attached (2011)

I just recently came across this movie. This is one to watch if you are looking for a good laugh. The plot line will put you through a whirlwind of emotions and have you gasping more than you’d think. It’s about a good-hearted man and man-eater woman who keep running into each other and become “friends with benefits” before realizing they want more.

9. Blended (2014)

This is a movie I’ve probably seen about 100 times to date. It’s a feel-good movie that is guaranteed to keep you entertained. Especially if you are an Adam Sandler Movie fan like myself. Two single parents go out for one date that is not very good. They rekindle after accepting their friends’ gifts to go on a trip to Africa where the two families grow close and become “blended.”

8. The Wedding Planner (2001)

The stars of this film are Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey. The female protagonist is the wedding planner and falls in love with the man who is supposed to become married. Like all Romantic Comedies, it comes with a twist.

7. 50 First Dates (2004)

Starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, the male lead looks to have fun and fears commitment until he meets a girl, Lucy. However, he’ll soon find out she suffers from short-term memory loss.

6. The Proposal (2009)

A hated and mean boss asks her fun, loving assistant (AKA Ryan Reyalds) to pretend to be engaged to her so she doesn’t get deported back to Canada. This movie surprised me and I really enjoyed it.

5. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

A young man (a player) runs into a newly single father at the bar and tries to teach him how to get girls. The newly single father soon becomes good at this before realizing it’s not him. The ending of this movie is my favorite twist of any RomCom. So make sure to watch it all the way through!

4. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

This is one of my favorite movies ever. Kat is a smart girl who has no interest in dating anyone. But, her sister does and can’t get a boyfriend until her older, man eating sister does. So a bet is set in place. Wait until Kat shares her poem with her class… it gets me every time.

3. La La Land (2016)

I’m not entirely sure if this movie counts as a traditional Rom Com, but it’s noteworthy for sure. A good friend of mine showed me this movie last semester and I’ve been obsessed ever since. The movie delivers a harsh reality to love in Hollywood (it will shatter your heart into a million pieces).

2. The Notebook (2004)

If you have not watched this movie before, I recommend a box of tissues to accompany you while you watch because you’ll NEED them. This movie is a classic and one of my favorites. Also, this is the third movie here that stars Ryan Gosling. If he’s in a movie, you know it’s good.

1. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

This is my favorite movie of all time. Not to mention the main song of the movie is “You’re so Vain” by Carly Simon, which is my favorite song. The male lead is trying to get the girl to fall in love with him and the girl is trying to get rid of him. And of course, they end up falling in love.