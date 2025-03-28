The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently I’ve been going through what is typical of people in their 20’s: being lost and indecisive! As graduation is creeping up (much closer than intended), I’ve started to doubt my path. It’s a scary feeling that tends to consume my mind with racing thoughts and different ideas about the future every 10 minutes. The truth is: I just don’t know! About a lot…

I came into St.Bonaventure as a Psychology major with the hope of becoming a therapist. And now… I’m not certain that’s what I want to do. I have tried to envision myself in a different career. This week I thought about what it would be like to be a teacher, a businesswoman, a school counselor, an occupational therapist and the list goes on.

I came into St. Bonaventure with the intent of moving back to Buffalo. And now… I’m not certain that’s what I want to do. I could see myself living in the Carolinas, or Virginia, or Pennsylvania or somewhere else in New York.

I came into St. Bonaventure with the intent of going to Graduate school right after undergrad. While this is what I am heavily leaning towards doing, I’m unsure of the exact masters program I want to go into. I also have considered working for a bit beforehand and considered going into a PHD program. Where? Who knows.

I’m still navigating my path that lies ahead of me. I don’t have a clear 10-year-plan sitting in front of my face to follow and work towards every step of the way. Have I established my dream career? No. Have I established my dream house? No. Even my dream life? No.

In the end, I want to travel, enjoy my career, be financially stable, and travel. And I know I’ll get there even though the path is not fully established. I bring this all up to get one point across: it’s okay to not know!

Maybe I’m just saying this to justify my own thoughts. Or maybe this actually is normal (it is)! It’s not that I don’t have goals and aspirations, I have a lot of them. I’m simply just working it out. What they don’t tell you about your 20’s is how much pressure comes with it. You’re expected to come out of high school and choose a major that aligns you with your career and sets you up with a clear path.

But we are still young. And there is still time! Graduating college doesn’t have to be scary, it can be exciting. I may be a little lost, but I know I’ll figure it out. And in part, it’s exciting to not know what’s ahead. I know one day I’ll look back at where I am now and be grateful for who I’ve become. And maybe, I’ll be a therapist?