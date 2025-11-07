It’s Not Christmas, Yet.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween just happened, and November is starting. This means it’s time for the yearly debate on whether it’s too early for Christmas. Personally, I think it is. It isn’t even Thanksgiving yet. So, why are we already celebrating the Christmas season?

I love the Christmas season, but I’m just not ready for it yet. No hate if you’re already celebrating, but I do think it’s a bit strange. Going into Walmart the other day, I noticed that most of the Christmas items are out. Some decorations and items have been out since before Halloween, and I think that is a bit excessive. This early rolling out of holiday/seasonal items doesn’t just happen for Christmas. It happens for every season.

Personally, I feel like it takes the enjoyment out of the holiday season. As humans, we are already constantly in a rush, and this just makes it worse. The holidays are supposed to be a time of celebration, but how can you do this when you are worrying about the next holiday?

I am also so sick of hearing Christmas music in stores before Thanksgiving. Christmas music is great and all, but I don’t want to hear it until after Thanksgiving. There’s about a month between Thanksgiving and Christmas when you can listen to Christmas music. I love Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey, but can they please stay in hiding for just a little longer?

I also believe that the Christmas season starts after Thanksgiving for another reason. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is meant to usher in the Christmas season. Seeing the Rockettes, balloons, and, of course, Santa, at the end was always so magical. The parade always signaled to me that Christmas would be starting soon. However, it is also not Christmas until after Thanksgiving.

There is also the season of Advent in the church. This is the waiting period before Christmas. This also happens after Thanksgiving, so Christmas starts after Thanksgiving. It’s a very important time and therefore should be celebrated.

I think Christmas should be celebrated after Thanksgiving. If you want to celebrate it now, that’s okay, but I think we should wait. This isn’t me telling you what you can and can’t do; I just think we should wait. The magic of Christmas is special and should be celebrated at the correct time. This being said, I am very excited for Thanksgiving and the Christmas season.