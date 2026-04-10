It’s Never Too Late To Try Something New

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve never been the kind of person who jumps at the chance to try something new. I like my routines, my comfort zone, and knowing what I’m good at. The idea of stepping into something unfamiliar, especially something I might not be good at, has always been a little intimidating for me.

But recently, I did something completely out of character… and I don’t regret it for a second.

I joined my school’s Asian Students in Action (ASIA) club. Not exactly by choice at first, one of my close friends practically begged me to join because they had a dance show coming up and needed more people. And if there’s one thing about me, it’s that I have a really hard time saying no. So, despite knowing I’m probably one of the worst dancers ever, I said yes.

And honestly? That, yes, changed everything.

At first, I won’t lie, it felt like I had just added another thing to my already full plate. There were moments of stress, moments where I questioned why I agreed to this in the first place. But somewhere in between practices, awkward dance moves, and trying to keep up with choreography, something shifted.

I started having fun.

Like, genuine, carefree fun.

I met new people I probably never would have talked to otherwise. I laughed more than I expected to. I discovered new songs that are now on repeat in my playlist. And somewhere along the way, I realized something surprising: I’m not actually the worst dancer ever. And even if I were… I didn’t care anymore.

I was mainly in one dance, which honestly felt like the perfect way to ease myself into something new. It gave me just enough challenge without overwhelming me. And now? I’m already thinking about next year. Maybe I’ll do more dances. Maybe I’ll even try out for an acting role in the show, something I never would have considered before.

That experience brought me a kind of happiness I didn’t even realize I was missing.

It reminded me that growth doesn’t happen when we stay comfortable. It happens when we say yes to things that scare us a little, when we risk being bad at something, and when we allow ourselves to just try.

So if you’re someone like me, someone who hesitates, overthinks, or sticks to what feels safe, this is your sign. Try the thing. Join the club. Say yes, even if your first instinct is to say no.

You might surprise yourself.