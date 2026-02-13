“It’s Just A Card”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always been the person who cares a lot about cards. Whether I’m giving or receiving, a handwritten card is always something I hold close to my heart. I’m the type of person who will take 20 minutes browsing the card isle until one catches my eye that perfectly matches the occasion. Even after the long process of finally picking one out, I then spend a good chunk of my time making sure I write something meaningful.

In my eyes how you say something matters just as much as what you give.

Somewhere along the way, cards became sort of an afterthought. They’re grabbed last minute at the checkout counter, signed quickly, and slipped into a bag like a formality. Cards are seen as something to accompany the actual gift rather than be one itself.

But to me, a card is the part that lasts. Cards can be tucked away in a drawer, pinned to a mirror, or simply reread on days when you need to feel remembered. A card is proof that someone who truly cares about you took the time to sit with their thoughts and put them into words meant just for you.

Personally, I have a shoebox at home that acts as a “memory box”. In this box I have mostly cards, old concert tickets, and even some photos. Whenever I’m feeling sentimental, I don’t hesitate to look through this box. And whenever I do it takes me right down memory lane. I’m reminded of the kind words my mom wrote to me after my high school graduation, the handmade card my boyfriend made me for our anniversary, and even the card my little sister took the time to write for me on my birthday.

The special thing about cards is that they never fail to make you feel something.

With Valentine’s Day coming up the topic of cards is especially important. Valentine’s Day is typically filled with flowers that will eventually die and chocolates that will be eaten. But a card doesn’t disappear in the same way. It’s something you can return to months or even years later.

Writing a card is something that’s intentional. It requires truly slowing down and being honest about how you actually feel, something that isn’t always easy. Unlike gifts that can be bought quickly a card asks for vulnerability. Capturing emotions that would otherwise go unspoken. Handwritten cards stand out as something personal and sincere.

Maybe that’s why cards still matter so much to me. This Valentine’s Day instead of rushing through another holiday routine take a little extra time and write something real for someone special. Sometimes a few honest words are the most meaningful gift you can give.