Boston, Massachusetts

It’s senior year and my classmates and I had to vote on a senior trip. I desperately wanted to go to New York City for the Broadway and the lights. Unfortunately, I was outnumbered and was forced onto a bus to Boston. I remember sitting there for hours on end wishing the bus would go to the city. We got to Boston and went to bed the first night. I woke up the next day wishing to be walking through Times Square, instead, I was walking to the town square but decided to make the most of the place I was in. I roamed around the city taking in the sights and spending time with friends. That night I went on a ghost tour and had a great laugh. On the other days of the trip, I went on a Duck tour, a boat that can go in water and on land, and I saw the city from another light, making me love the city even more. The amazing time I spent came to an end too fast, and I found myself falling in love slowly fixing the broken heart I had come there with.

There are days that I look back through the pictures and wish to be back with my people and share the place I love. Oftentimes, I make plans with my friends for trips and to move there post-grad and make plans to travel there myself. My future home. A place to call mine.

I believe in fate, soulmates, invisible strings. Boston and I are tied at the waist, with a magnetic force pulling to get me there. I’ve never had this strong pull, this overwhelming feeling that never leaves my mind. I’m trapped in June 2024, in Boston, never leaving.

I never dreamed about the place I’d end up, but I now picture myself living there. While it didn’t have flashing lights or actors on a stage, it was my place. A place to call home. When I was little, I only ever thought of what I would be never where I’d be. Boston became that place for me. I can see it now. The house I’d live in, the decorations that change with the seasons, and the loving family I created in that home.

I don’t ever see myself not living in Boston. That place is my end game, whether I saw it coming or not. I can’t wait for my post-grad life to start so that I can start it there.

Thank you, Boston

Love, Madeline