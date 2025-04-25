The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Isn’t the mundane beautiful?

Some days in Allegany feel a bit more ‘Bonaventure’ than others. The sun is bright. You got some sort of delicious beverage for the day. Your drive around campus includes people watching the spikeball players.

April 23, 2025 felt a lot like ‘Bonaventure’ to me.

The day wasn’t the typical definition of notable. In fact, I cried for a large part of the afternoon. However, I want to cherish every moment I have left in this home.

I woke up at around 8:30 a.m. to get myself ready for my 9:30 a.m. class, Juvenile Delinquency. My three roommates and I purposefully selected a random elective, just so we would have even more scheduled time together.

I chose to wear my senior bar crawl t-shirt with a new black headband I got at the Olean Walmart.

After class, I went back home to check in on my roommate, Ellie, who was not feeling well. I took a quick jaunt to Dollar Tree for saltines and Gatorade and made small talk with some other shoppers there.

The drive back to Pink was nothing special, but I do love an occasional drive by myself. I listened to “Free to Be Me” by Francesca Battistelli. While, yes, the song was designed for a Christian audience, the song just rocks. Everyone should listen to it. I love to fist pump!

After this, I went back to Pink to check on Ellie and scooted on to my 11:30 class, Urban Politics. I got to see one of my favorite Her Campus friends, Steph! We chatted about hyper-local news (something I am always down to talk about, given my passion for the Jandoli School).

Our professor let us leave at 12:05, and it was on to the First Amendment Lounge in Murphy. I ran into Dean Chimbel, and lo and behold, he had worked with someone in the advancement department to schedule a quick networking meeting for me!

I was then regretting wearing my senior bar crawl shirt, but as Melissa DeRose told me, I looked “cute and darling.”

That’s what Bonaventure is about.

What other school could I, without prior conversation, literally fall into a networking meeting with a senior lobbyist from DC?

After that, Becca, the savior of the day, and I went to Dunkin. We got our respective coffee orders and considered if “Good Days” by SZA was the best song ever created.

Sources have confirmed yes, it is.

We then decided to go to Freshens for a more substantial meal. Lo and behold, I ran into my boyfriend and his best friends, completely unexpectedly! We laughed about our upcoming weekend plans, and Bacca and I watched the boys bicker.

After Bacca and I left, it was time to return to Pink and do some homework, including an online marketing exam.

Before we began homework, I called my mom in the Pink living room, just to catch up.

The phone call ended with me crying.

I had received two pieces of bad news that felt like one thing on top of another. I felt like I could not catch a break.

So while I was actively crying on the phone to my mom, Bacca, being the wonderful friend she is, actively listened and affirmed all of my frustrations.

She made sure I knew I wasn’t being irrational. She is truly one of my biggest cheerleaders.

After I was a bit more composed, Bacca turned on Ted Lasso (the best show ever created) and we worked on marketing work.

Riley and Leah came home, and we got to have a Doino Award debrief.

Another thing I love about Bonaventure is how much we celebrate, particularly in April. It seems like an endless door of awards, ceremonies, shows, and applause. How lucky are we!

Then it was time to visit our patient, Ellie. Bacca and I raced up the stairs to bombard Ellie with a debrief of the day and to check on her health. After giggling about “Dancing With the Stars”, Bacca and I let Ellie rest, and we took our business to Starbucks.

On the way to Starbucks, I was in a definite funk still. I had not gotten over what I was crying about just an hour prior. So, as we do, Bacca and I listened to ‘Nothing New’ by Taylor Swift.

Any other seniors feeling washed up recently? Maybe that’s an article for next week.

After receiving our drinks, I went off to my Spanish class, where I got to see another one of my favorite HC friends, Alexis G.! The conditional tense doesn’t seem that hard, but we will see how my next exam goes.

The day began to perk up from here. It was time to meet even MORE Her Campus friends to do a local park clean-up! We found tons of trash, and it was wonderful to just touch the grass. This was the first time that day I had really been outside, despite the temperature being 75 degrees.

After finding batteries and pizza boxes strewn throughout the park, we decided to take a group trip to Twist & Shake. Bacca, Audney, and I listened to ‘Topia Twins’ with the windows down as we giggled about certain campus celebrities (we all have them!)

Twist & Shake seemed happy to see us coming. Half of Her Campus took over the line and chatted about mint chocolate chip ice cream, the dance show, and the indie levels of just using one AirPod.

These are the random moments I will miss after graduation.

I don’t speak to every single Her Campus member every day. I love them, but genuinely, there is not enough time in the day to be best friends with all 50 members (as lovely as that would be). However, watching the sunset with girls from all different grades and majors while discussing Perry’s versus Hershey’s is just so… college.

No, I don’t remember your middle name, but I’d love to hear about your new boo, what concerts you are looking forward to, or what type of fry texture is your favorite.

With ample amounts of GloRilla queued up, I drove to drop Becca and Audney off for the evening. Good night, friends!

I then raced, once again, up to Ellie’s room with Riley to debrief even more of the day and chat about the practicality of gravy.

One text from Aidan Boyle later, and I was convinced, prepped, and ready for Hickey Tav Wednesday, another reason why this day was so Bonaventure.

I hopped in the shower, did some slight pregaming and debriefing at my boyfriend’s townhouse, and went back to Pink for the real pregame (sitting in the living room talking about Minecraft with Cody, Leah, and Riley).

Usually, I am a casual hater of the Hickey Tav, but tonight I was giggling up a storm. I love to see friends in the class of 2025 whom I don’t necessarily see every day, but would certainly go to war for.

We chatted for hours over rum & cokes about freshman year antics, Confirmation names, the fears of post-grad, and how much we will miss each other. It’s sad, yes, but it’s so beautiful that we are ALL feeling it.

By 1:30 a.m., we decided it was time to call it a day. In just under 24 hours, it would be time for trivia Thursday.

It was just a Wednesday. Not completely life-altering, and I will forget most of the conversations I had. But what I won’t forget is how my people made me feel. I love a Bonaventure weekday.

Isn’t the mundane beautiful?