Is Pride Really the Devil?

In his 2021 album, The Off-Season, rapper J. Cole shares the sentiment that being a prideful person is dangerous.

However, the word “pride” has many different definitions. I believe Mr. Cole is referring to the quality of having an excessively high opinion of oneself or one’s importance, with synonyms being “arrogance,” “vanity,” and “self-importance.”

Still, for a word with such negative connotations, pride can also be something beautiful.

Pride can be a feeling of deep pleasure or satisfaction derived from one’s own achievements, the achievements of those with whom one is closely associated, or from qualities or possessions that are widely admired.

Pride can be consciousness of one’s own dignity.

Pride can be confidence and self-respect as expressed by members of a group, typically one that has been socially marginalized, on the basis of their shared identity, culture, and experience.

A single word, used in different contexts, can have an entirely different meaning.

Pride is one of my favorite feelings; I am very pleased with the growth and accomplishments of myself and those around me.

My little sister is a freshman in college with a 4.0 GPA and plays a Division 1 sport. She is incredibly kind and empathetic, and she’s the hardest-working person I know. She has grown up to be an amazing person, and I’m proud of her.

My boyfriend has a fantastic job lined up for when we graduate. He went through so many rounds of interviews and worked very hard to land the role. He has family members who are outstanding in their field, and they both started at the firm he’s going to work for. I’m proud of him.

My mom made the difficult decision to retire. She has decades of teaching behind her and has connected with so many kids who have gone on to do great things. She’s nervous to start this new chapter of her life, but she deserves to rest. I’m proud of her.

One of my best friends is taking a gap year in her studies. She doesn’t know what career path she wants yet, and instead of pigeonholing herself into a single profession, she’s taking the time to assess what will be best for her. I’m proud of her.

I’m in the last semester of my undergraduate degree. I have an internship planned for this summer, and am looking into MBA programs to get my master’s degree in professional accountancy. I believe I’m a good person, and I’m proud of myself.

Choosing to see pride negatively overshadows all the great things we have going on.

Choose to feel pride positively.