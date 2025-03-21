The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently on TikTok I have seen different videos talking about if their younger self would be proud of who they have become. With my birthday on Sunday, I have been thinking about everything I have done so far in my life, and I have been wondering what little Steph would think of everything that has happened in my life.

Little me would be upset that I am not a princess. Her biggest dream was to be a princess, so I know she was crushed to find out princess was not a viable career choice. Little me would be impressed though that I found a love of politics which I think is even better than being princess. As cliché as it is, I want to help make the world a better place and for me I think politics is the way to do that. So, I think little me would be ok with it. I am basically a poli sci princess anyways. You’re welcome little me!

Little me would be so glad I still dance. The little girl who loved getting her hair and makeup done and putting on her costume for her recitals, is happy when I do my slick backs for Dance Team shows (even though I think I look like an egg with the low pony). Some of my best friends when I was younger came from dance, so it feels full circle that most of my current best friends come from Dance Team. Little me would be happy I did not stop the one thing I love more than anything after high school.

Little me would definitely be jealous that I finally have the puppy I always wanted. My parents were very anti-pet after our outdoor cat disappeared. I only ever dreamed of having a dog. My parents changed their minds during COVID-19, and we got the cutest German Shepherd puppy. Levi is no longer a puppy, but he will always be my little buddy. Little me would be happy that we eventually got the dog we wanted.

What I think would upset little me is something that was completely out of my control. She would be sad that we do not have a relationship with our grandfather. Little me was hurt when he stopped caring after my grandma died. Unfortunately for her things did not get better. She would be sad that all I feel for him now is bitterness and that I have reached a point where I am happier with my life without him in it. Even though little me would be disappointed, I hope she knows it was nothing she did that made him disappear and that while it will always hurt, it will get easier to deal with.

My life might not be exactly what younger me pictured, but I would not change a thing. I can only hope that I have made little me proud of everything I have done so far.