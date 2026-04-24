Is KATSEYE Reaching Their Full Potential?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no denying the potential.

It is obvious from day one, when KATSEYE became a reality, that this band was different. Combining great voices with diverse characters and even a worldwide selection of artists, KATSEYE certainly seemed to have all the elements needed to distinguish itself from the rest.

But seeing how they have progressed with their music up until now has been somewhat disappointing. Their talent definitely doesn’t reflect in the way they have been progressing.

The music feels a little too safe.

The major problem here is that they do not try to showcase their skills in their tracks. Rather than using the good vocals and creating unique parts for each member of the group, their tracks seem to be composed of something easier to digest and listen to.

This approach cannot be criticized too much, but it seems like a waste of opportunity when speaking about KATSEYE, because of the fact that the vocal skills they possess could make their songs better than they actually are.

Their vocals aren’t being used to the fullest.

This might be the most apparent flaw. In watching each of the members in individual performance or in clips, one can easily see that there are some members who have very good voices for carrying songs that may be more challenging for them.

However, in their released tracks, these moments become rare since there are few good vocal parts, and it is quite difficult for each member to stand out from the rest.

The company plays a big role.

This is largely due to guidance from HYBE. Being one of the largest firms in the business, HYBE definitely knows how to form successful groups. However, this does not necessarily mean that they make maximum use of their artists.

It seems to be that when dealing with KATSEYE, HYBE decided to pay more attention to creating an image appealing to the international audience instead of defining the band’s style.

They still feel like they’re developing.

Another noteworthy point is that, despite all its successes, KATSEYE remains a developing unit, at least in terms of performance and media image.

Considering how well-received the group has been on major stages and how much publicity it has gotten so far, there are some occasions when one can notice that KATSEYE still lacks some training in some aspects of performance.

It would be wrong to say that the unit lacks training everywhere, but certain things are performed poorly, considering the success KATSEYE has reached already. In some cases, it takes place in relation to singing, dancing, or conducting interviews.

Why this matters:

KATSEYE is not devoid of talent, but it definitely lacks good material. This is what makes it so annoying.

When there is clearly potential, it is obvious when it is not being maximized. This is not saying they need to be perfect, but simply reaching their potential.

Final thoughts:

Ultimately, however, this is not an attempt to discredit KATSEYE; rather, it is meant to highlight how much potential they actually have. At the moment, they seem to be operating under just half measures, with their vocal talent not being utilized to its full potential and songs that do not have much substance to them.

However, despite the criticisms levied against them here, I will continue to support their work in hopes that their upcoming material might showcase more of what they are truly capable of.