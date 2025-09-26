This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your family, your teachers, and college advertisements all say the same thing. They all say college is the best part of your life, and it should be cherished. As a college freshman, it seems like everyone else has it all figured out. It seems like other freshmen have friend groups, and I just feel so alone.

Most days, I am distracted from loneliness while my classes keep me busy all day. But at night, thoughts always seem to scramble my mind just before I drift off to sleep. I keep thinking that going home and being with my family and friends will make me feel better. Those thoughts completely control my mind and push the relevant academic thoughts to the back of my mind.

“And have I become invisible?” Lyric in “INVISIBLE” by Duran Duran

This quote is very powerful to me. I’ve been at college for about a month now, and I’m lost. Even though I’m somewhat of an introvert, I tend to put myself out there to make new friends and try new things. But creating new relationships has been difficult; so far, I’ve really only had the opportunity to have a few conversations with my peers. Most of my peers seem to already have large friend groups, which has discouraged me even more.

Although my realization is that I have my most important relationships already. My family has always supported me, and my friends continue to make me laugh. Even though I don’t see them every day, I can still talk to and visit them. I am also extremely lucky to have my boyfriend; we call every day and talk to each other about how we are feeling. This is a pillar of trust that has made my relationship stronger with him.

Nurturing these relationships that I already have has eased my loneliness and stress. My family has reassured me the time will come when I make those friendships that will last forever. I trust that heavily, and even though I have felt invisible, my roommate and I have bonded more than I could have imagined. She is a very lovely person that I truly have connected with, she has been so kind to me, and I am so grateful to have this friendship with her.

College life has been difficult for sure, but with my current relationships and the new ones I’m building, I’m certain I will create lasting memories. This school has incredible opportunities, and I know I’ll find my people along the way.