In Defense Of My Overpriced Latte

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all heard it before. “You’re really going to spend that much on Starbucks? Don’t you know how much money you’d save!” Sure, I do! Am I still going to spend $6 on my pumpkin spice latte? Absolutely. That is a non-negotiable for me.

Let’s face it. College is stressful. Between studying for tests, writing essays, or waking up for your 8:30 class, it can turn to chaos quickly. If an overpriced coffee adds a break to your day, even if it is just for a short period of time, I’m not judging you. In fact, we all deserve a little grace (and caffeine) to make it through our crazy weeks!

Yes, it’s possible that you could save a little money by staying away from the café. I’m not embarrassed that I don’t even want to do the math for how much I have spent! As a college student who enjoys the little things, I will always be willing to make the purchase. Besides, there’s a big difference between purchasing a caramel Frappuccino and spending $50 every time you step foot in a Marshalls.

I’ve learned that it is important to find a balance in your spending (especially if you’re a shopaholic like me). While I love a good Target or Sephora run, I know I must be cautious with how I use my money. Mostly, when my wallet is expecting to pay for Starbucks three times next week. You just have to see what works for you!

Recently, my roommate and I were driving back to campus, and thought about stopping for a quick meal. We were set on going to McDonald’s and taking a break from campus food. Then, we talked about our plans for the next morning- which both happened to include a drink from, you guessed it, Starbucks. We ditched our afternoon dining plans to head back to campus, so we could save room in our budgets for our early morning treat.

Since starting college, I feel like I have perfectly curated my go-to coffee order. A latte is literally my escape from reality. You will either find me drinking a hot pumpkin spice latte or a hot vanilla latte, because after each chapter, essay, or test, I feel like I have earned my well-deserved reward. Especially after a hard week.

Yes, it’s not cheap, and I often find myself using my rewards or praying a gift card will drop my way. But that $6 makes my day so much better. I hope each college student can find the thing that makes their day better too!