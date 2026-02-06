In Case You Missed It: The 2026 Grammys

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In case you missed it, here is a rundown (with all of my takes) from the Grammys this year.

Record of the year

For Record of the year, we had “DtMF” by Bad Bunny, “Manchild” by Sabrina Capenter, “Anxiety” by Doechii, “WILDFLOWER” by Billie Eilish, “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga, “The Subway” by Chappel Roan, “APT.” by ROSE and Bruno Mars and the winner, “luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

In my opinion, “luthur” deserved the win. It’s upbeat, catchy, and has my queen SZA. But “Manchild” definitely was a close second, along with “DtMF.”

Album of the year

After seeing all the latest on the Grammys, I couldn’t help but take a listen to Bad Bunny’s Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, and it has quickly turned into one of my favorite albums this year. It’s just so fun and upbeat while also providing an amazing message and great culture.

Along with Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, there were many good albums like Mans Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter, GNX by Kendrick Lamar, Mayhem by Lady Gaga, Mutt by Leon Thomas, Swag by Justin Bieber, Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse, Pusha T, and Malice, and last but not least, Chromokopia by Tyler, the Creator.

Although there are some very good albums on this list, Bad Bunny one hundred percent deserved the win, and I say this with no bias; I am and always will be a Sabrina girl. But I think that Debi Tirar Mas Fotos means too much to not get the win. It is just amazing, and I can’t stop listening to it.

I was also shocked that Chromokopia didn’t get that much recognition because that album really helped me get through the year with Tyler’s amazing vocals and beats.

Another plus of this category is that Harry Styles presented it. Enough said.

song of the year

For the song of the year category, we had “DtMF” by Bad Bunny, “Manchild” by Sabrina Capenter, “Anxiety” by Doechii, “luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga, “Golden” by HUNTR/X, “APT.” by ROSE and Bruno Mars and the winner: “WILDFLOWER” by Billie Eilish.

As much as I like Billie Eilish, “Manchild” should have gotten the win on this one. Dare I say, it was the song of the year. Anyone who knows a thing about music and pop culture knows about Sabrina Carpenter and “Manchild.” It’s just that good. Sabrina should have won at least one Grammy, but that’s not up to me to decide. And I’m sorry, but why was a song from K-pop Demon Hunters in the Grammys…?

best new artist

Katseye, The Marias, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, and Lola Young were all nominated. But Olivia Dean pulled out the win, which I believe is very much deserved. She is an amazing artist, and I think she will do great things in her career.

But I just can’t help but feel sad for The Marias, I love them and their music so much.

There are so many great new artists out there, and I think everyone needs to start paying attention to them more. Let’s all get on the trend; new year, new artists (although it’s okay to still love the old ones).

end

Now, those are just some of the 2026 Grammys awards, but if you want to learn more, I’m sure a quick Google search will do.

I look forward to the Grammys every year and love to see all the artists get the recognition that they deserve. But for now, until next year.